First Quaker Steak & Lube Express Opens at TA in Gary, Indiana

Travel Center Undergoes Extensive Renovations

Westlake, OH (RestaurantNews.com) TA Restaurant Group (TARG), a division of TravelCenters of America LLC (TravelCenters), operator of the TA® and Petro Stopping Centers® travel center brands, has opened its first Quaker Steak & Lube® Express at the TA travel center located at I-80/I-94, Exit 6, or 2510 Burr St., in Gary, Ind.

Known for its “Best Wings USA,” the new quick-serve Quaker Steak & Lube counter-service dining concept will offer many fan favorites, including jumbo bone-in wings, grilled boneless wings, breaded boneless wings, and fried chicken, all of which can be sauced with any of eight signature sauce choices; steak sandwiches; ½ lb. steak burgers; salads; wraps, crispy shrimp; mac & cheese, and a variety of side items, such as Lube Fries and Lube Chips. Guests can enjoy dining in food-court style seating with tables and booths to accommodate more than 110 customers, with six wall-mounted TVs to watch their favorite sports and games.

“We are excited to bring this new walk-up concept of The Lube to professional drivers, motorists and the Gary community,” shared Bruce Lane, Vice President of Quaker Steak & Lube. “We understand that eating great tasting food that is served quickly is a priority for those who are dining on-the-go. Quaker Steak & Lube Express combines quick service with food and flavors guests won’t find anyplace else on the highway,” he added.

Guests can also purchase bottled sauces as well as gift cards that can be used at nearly 50 Quaker Steak & Lube locations nationwide. Coming soon to the Quaker Steak & Lube Express will be online ordering for those who want to pick-up and go. A breakfast menu also will be added in the coming months. The hours of operation for Quaker Steak & Lube Express are 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. seven days a week. Members of TravelCenters’ UltraONE® Professional Driver Rewards Program may redeem Points at Quaker Steak & Lube Express.

Visitors at TA Gary will also enjoy a number of renovations throughout the travel center, including a remodeled Minit Mart® travel store, renovated restrooms, and new signage boasting the TA logo in sleek black and silver letters. Quaker Steak & Lube Express complements the existing Taco Bell and Pizza Hut in the food court at this location.

Quaker Steak & Lube is owned, operated and franchised by TravelCenters of America. This is the second Quaker Steak & Lube located in a travel center. The first, a full-service restaurant, opened at the TA travel center in Columbia, SC, in early 2017.

About TA Restaurant Group

The TA Restaurant Group includes more than 850 quick service, full service restaurants and other food outlets, including ten proprietary restaurant brands including Quaker Steak & Lube, Iron Skillet and Country Pride. The TA Restaurant Group is a division of TravelCenters of America LLC, which offers diesel and gasoline fueling, restaurants, truck repair facilities, convenience stores and other services in 43 states and in Canada. For more information about TA and the TA Restaurant Group, please visit www.ta-petro.com. For more information about Quaker Steak & Lube, including franchise opportunities nationwide, please visit www.thelube.com.

About TravelCenters of America LLC

TravelCenters of America LLC (TravelCenters), headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, conducts business in 43 states and Canada, principally under the TA® and Petro Stopping Centers® travel center brands and the Minit Mart® convenience store brand. For more information on TravelCenters, TA, and Petro Stopping Centers, please visit www.ta-petro.com. For more information on Minit Mart, please visit www.minitmart.com.

About Quaker Steak & Lube®

The Quaker Steak & Lube® brand includes nearly 50 locations in fourteen states across the U.S. “The Lube®” combines unique décor, including gas station memorabilia, classic cars, motorcycles, and race cars suspended from the ceilings with crave-able food and high-octane entertainment events. Quaker Steak & Lube has won hundreds of national and international awards for its wings and more than 20 wing sauces. For more information about Quaker Steak & Lube, please visit www.thelube.com.

