Fig + Brie Brings New Charcuterie Franchise to New Mexico

Las Cruces, NM ( RestaurantNews.com ) Fig + Brie , a high-end boutique charcuterie franchised concept, is cutting into the New Mexico market thanks to a fresh franchise deal.

“We are beyond excited to have our very first franchise sale,” stated Samantha Bencomo, one of the Managing Members of the brand. “We believe that Fig + Brie is a new and exciting concept in an industry where charcuterie hasn’t been done before. We are excited to share our love for the art of charcuterie with the world.”

The very first unit for the brand was signed for in July by Nadia Lopez and Mona Rae Waugh. The exclusive territory, a staple for all franchise partners who sign on as franchisees, will cover Las Cruces, New Mexico. “We decided to announce we would begin franchising through our social media and website first. We immediately began getting leads, one of them being our first franchise location,” recalled Bencomo. ”We put them in touch with Devin Conner at W.C. Franchise Developers and his team, and they helped us through the entire process.”

Founded in 2020, Fig + Brie is an innovative, on-trend brand that has disrupted the food experience niche. More than just meat and cheese on a board, the Fig + Brie team has carefully carved a new slice of the market with eye-catching spreads, curated to fit any palate and occasion. All boards are created with fresh high-quality ingredients and look as good as they taste. The brand is riding a growing wave in industry volume – charcuterie has seen a surge in popularity, seeing a 300% jump in online searches last year alone according to a report from Aldi.

Fig + Brie’s franchise opportunity bites into this growing market with its proven model, exceptional branding, and unique board combinations. “We believe Fig + Brie would thrive in any large city or metropolitan area and have plans for exponential growth in the future,” stated Bencomo. ”We have been working diligently to build a solid foundation in hopes to make every franchise opening, from here on out, a smooth and enjoyable process.”

All franchise partners gain key vendor relationships to enhance unit profitability plus all operational procedures. Training and ongoing support is also included with the investment.

