This Father’s Day Give Dad 10 Free Boneless Wings with the Purchase of Any 10 Wings at Hooters

Atlanta, GA (RestaurantNews.com) This Father’s Day, Hooters has an offer that Dad has been waiting for all year. On Sunday, June 16, celebrate everything Dad does by giving him 10 free boneless wings with the purchase of any 10 wings.

What makes this offer even better is Dad can enjoy his Hooters chicken wings and boneless wings with any of Hooters fifteen craveable sauces or 5 dry rubs options, including Texas BBQ, Caribbean Jerk or Garlic Habanero.

Hooters Father’s Day dine-in only deal includes 10 free boneless wings with the purchase of a beverage and any 10 wings, including Original Style Wings, Smoked Wings, Naked Wings and Boneless Wings at participating Hooters locations across the U.S. on Sunday, June 16, 2019 only.

Don’t let the fun end on Father’s Day. Keep the party going by purchasing a $25 Hooters gift card at your local Hooters location and be rewarded with $5 in free Dad’s Bonus Bucks, while supplies last. Dad’s Bonus Bucks are redeemable at participating Hooters locations from June 17 through July 31.

To find your nearest Hooters location, visit Hooters.com.

