Cards Against Humanity Teams Up With Chicago Restaurant to Write Fortune Cookies for Chinese New Year

Fat Rice will make Cards Against Humanity fortune cookies among its inventive specials for Chinese New Year and Valentine's Day.

The Lunar New Year begins Feb. 16.

The award-winning Macau-inspired restaurant in Logan Square will offer oversize, chocolate-dipped, hand-decorated cookies, serving four to eight people, stuffed with a fortune written by the company behind the self-described party game for horrible people.

“Today, you will meet the love of your life. Or maybe not. I'm just a cookie,” reads one fortune revealed by Fat Rice co-owner Adrienne Lo. “Max has been a supporter of the restaurant for a long time,” said Lo about Chicago-based CAH co-creator Max Temkin. “We called him up about doing this, and he sent us about 100 fortunes, which we're printing out then stuffing in the cookies.”

“Some are more risque than others,” she added.

Also, in honor of the upcoming Year of the Dog in the Chinese zodiac calendar, pastry chef Elaine Townsend has created a foo dog-shaped mashup of mooncakes and Taiwanese pineapple cakes.

“They're kind of like Fig Newtons,” said Townsend. “With that molasses, brown sugar pastry on the outside, and inside there's a mango pineapple jam.”

Mooncakes are traditionally given most auspiciously during Mid-Autumn Festival but can be found in some Chinese bakeries year-round; and the foo dogs are actually mythical guardian lions.

Townsend, previously pastry sous-chef at acclaimed Meadowood Napa Valley luxury resort in California, joined Fat Rice last August.

Her sweet, savory and surprising Ceylon snickerdoodle cookie with a salted duck egg yolk custard filling has already become a fan favorite, as well hers personally.

Lo picks as her favorite the miso fudge brownie topped with dark chocolate miso ganache plus sweet and salty candied miso almonds, which she notes is gluten-free.

Townsend also has created two new gluten-free desserts for the Fat Rice dining room: a plantain sponge cake with dark coffee ganache, crisp plantain chips, and salted caramel and peanut butter powders; and coconut pudding with mango, jackfruit, longan, figs, and lime and mint powder. The latter is also dairy-free.

When Lo and executive chef Abe Conlon opened the attached Bakery at Fat Rice in 2016, Conlon created all the pastries himself ,including the Chicago hot dog bun, his take on the Chinese hot dog flower bao. The Bakery still makes the hot dog bun, as well as the Portuguese egg tart and Macau rice crisp, but Townsend has added an impressive array of Asian-inspired pastries and desserts to the shop and restaurant.

Townsend, who is Chinese-Filipino and was raised in the small Los Angeles suburb of Walnut in the San Gabriel Valley, currently has seven new sweet and savory items at the bakery, each executed with extraordinary skill. Also of note is her bold breakfast cremoso with corn custard, bacon and chile. She credits fellow pastry chefs sharing their work online as inspiration, but hers is a collection perhaps found nowhere else in the world at the moment.

The special items will be available Feb. 13 to 25, while supplies last. The Fortune Cookies Against Humanity are $18.88 each, and a foo dogs box with two cakes is $8.88. The number 8 is lucky in Chinese culture because it sounds like the word that means "wealth" in many dialects.

On Valentine’s Day, the fortune cookie will be served with red velvet ice cream at the Meet Me in The Ladies’ Room seafood omakase event inside the Fat Rice cocktail lounge.

Fat Rice, 2957 W. Diversey Ave., 773-661-9170, www.eatfatrice.com

