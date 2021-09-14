Fast-Growing, Utah-Based Cereal Bar Concept Stir’s Announces New Franchise Opportunities

South Jordan, UT ( RestaurantNews.com ) Stir’s, the cereal bar that is “Changing the Way You Eat Cereal,” will begin franchising a limited number of new locations within the next few months.

Founded in 2019 and having thrived through the onslaught of Covid, Stir’s has experienced rapid growth in 2021 and is now ready to partner with exceptional individuals to franchise its unique concept.

“The Stir’s business model was created to be simple to operate so that our franchisees can experience financial freedom and a fantastic work-life balance,” says founder Sterling Jack. “Our turnkey system gives our franchisee partners the best possible chance to achieve success,” he adds.

Stir’s boasts experienced operations professionals, a comprehensive training program, a robust marketing strategy and strong, community-centric values. In addition to Stir’s onboarding and training system, they provide ongoing operational support, local and national marketing initiatives to boost the brand and their franchisees’ businesses, and volume buying power to ensure high profit margins and a steady supply chain.

Interested in being a part of the $16 Billion U.S. cereal market? To learn more about franchise opportunities at Stir’s, visit stirsfranchises.com or email Marisa Rae at info@frangrow.com .

About Stir’s

Stir’s is a retail cereal bar, with operations based in South Jordan, UT. They carry over 75 different healthy, sugary, classic, international and special edition cereals in store, along with branded and cereal-themed merchandise. Stir’s is committed to fighting childhood hunger through their not-for-profit Friends of Stir’s and partnering with other national and international organizations with similar missions.

Contact:

Marisa Rae

info@frangrow.com

917-991-2465

