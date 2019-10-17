Farmer Boys Returns Home to Perris, Calif. with the Opening of Its Milestone 100th Restaurant

The Award-Winning Burger Concept To Celebrate Grand Opening in January

Perris, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Farmer Boys, the Southern California-based fast casual concept known for its award-winning burgers and exceptional service, will open doors at 23190 Cajalco Expressway in Perris, Calif. in November. The new location marks a homecoming for the farm fresh burger concept, which opened its original restaurant in Perris in 1981. The Perris restaurant marks the 100th location opened by the growing burger concept. The Grand Opening celebration is planned for January 2020.

“It truly feels like a full circle moment for Farmer Boys to celebrate our 100th restaurant opening in the city where our story began nearly 40 years ago,” said Larry Rusinko, VP and Chief Marketing Officer of Farmer Boys. “Perris has always been near and dear to us, and to be able to mark this important milestone in a community that is so ingrained in our Farmer Boys story is very special for us.”

For nearly 40 years, Farmer Boys has set the standard for serving high quality, farm fresh food in a fast casual setting. The menu consists of award-winning burgers, cooked-to-order breakfast served all day, hand-chopped salads, specialty sandwiches, and more, all prepared with quality ingredients that are locally sourced whenever possible. Produce is delivered fresh and whole to each restaurant every morning, meaning it doesn’t sit in a warehouse for weeks and can be enjoyed at its pinnacle of crispness and flavor. By going the extra mile for delicious, flavorful food, Farmer Boys’ guests can count on fresh, cooked-to-order meals every time they visit.

The Perris location on Cajalco Expressway will be open from 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. daily and offers dine-in take-out, and drive-thru service. To learn more about Farmer Boys, view their menu of farm fresh fare, or find the restaurant nearest you, visit www.farmerboys.com and follow the brand at @FarmerBoysFood on Instagram and Facebook, and @FarmerBoys on Twitter.

About Farmer Boys®

Founded in 1981, Farmer Boys® is a farm-to-table fast casual restaurant chain serving award-winning burgers and all-day breakfast, stacked sandwiches, hand-chopped salads, and signature hand-breaded zucchini sticks and onion rings. At Farmer Boys, Farm Food Ain’t Fast Food®. Farmer Boys is annually recognized with ‘Best Of’ food awards, voted by consumers who value generous portions of farm fresh food at a fair price. The burger concept has also been recognized by notable industry publications, including being named one of Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers & Shakers. Farmer Boys currently operates 93 restaurants in California and Nevada. For more information, visit www.farmerboys.com .

