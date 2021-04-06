Farmer Boys Raises $100,000 for Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital in 20th Annual Fundraiser

The Farm Fresh Burger Concept Will Continue Fundraising Efforts Year-Round in 2021

Riverside, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Farmer Boys ®, the farm fresh fast casual concept known for its award-winning burgers, cooked-to-order menu, and friendly service, raised $100,000 for Loma Linda University Children’s Health (LLUCH) during its 20th annual fundraiser.

Beginning in July, guests had the opportunity to round up their change to the nearest whole dollar, with funds going to help save children’s lives and assist the caregivers directly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to the success of the fundraiser, Farmer Boys has pledged to continue its round up efforts in support of children’s health through 2021.

“For over 20 years, it has been a priority for Farmer Boys to lend a helping hand and better the lives of children in our community,” said Larry Rusinko, vice president and chief marketing officer of Farmer Boys. “Despite the challenges brought upon by this unprecedented year, it was important for us to find a way to make a difference and provide support Loma Linda University Children’s Health.”

On March 9, 2021, Farmer Boys’ President and COO Dave Wetzel, along with other members of the Farmer Boys team, held a virtual check presentation with LLUCH’s Administrative, Child Life, and Foundation divisions. Since launching the fundraiser in 2000, Farmer Boys has fundraised and donated over $1,100,000 to LLUCH, and every dollar collected helps provide world-class clinical care and outreach programs to children in San Bernardino, Riverside, Inyo, and Mono counties.

About Farmer Boys®

Celebrating 40 years of farm fresh, Farmer Boys® is a farm-to-table fast casual restaurant chain serving award-winning burgers and all-day breakfast, stacked sandwiches, hand-chopped salads, and signature hand-breaded zucchini sticks and onion rings. At Farmer Boys, Farm Food Ain’t Fast Food®. Farmer Boys is annually recognized with ‘Best Of’ food awards, voted by consumers who value generous portions of farm fresh food at a fair price. The burger concept has also been recognized by notable industry publications, including being named one of Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers & Shakers. Farmer Boys currently operates restaurants in California and Nevada. For more information, visit www.farmerboys.com .

Media Contact:

Hannah Koury

Ajenda Public Relations

hannah@ajendapr.com

650-922-4936

The post Farmer Boys Raises $100,000 for Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital in 20th Annual Fundraiser first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.