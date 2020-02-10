Family Opens Third MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes in Hoover, Alabama on February 10th

Lifelong Birmingham residents Jordan and Carrie Barrow are opening the nation’s first new MOOYAH prototype

Hoover, AL ( RestaurantNews.com ) MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes, a fast casual, “better burger” franchise brand, is not only going to be satisfying the taste buds of burger lovers in Hoover, but the location will also be the brand’s first restaurant to unveil the company’s new remodel design. The restaurant, opening on February 10th will be located at 2500 John Hawkins Pkwy . It marks the third MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes restaurant for Jordan and Carrie Barrow, who are looking forward to bringing MOOYAH to Hoover residents while building a legacy for their four young children.

“It’s been about eight years since our original location opened. My father, my wife and myself are the franchisees for the state of Alabama and we’re from the Birmingham area,” Jordan said. “It’s truly locally-owned and operated. We’re invested in the business, the community and our family’s reputation as excellent business owners. Opening our MOOYAH restaurant in Hoover is going to be great because so many people from Hoover visit our other locations. This will give us an opportunity to service a new part of Birmingham where we live, go to church and are involved in community activities.”

The Barrows have been franchising with MOOYAH in the Birmingham area for nearly a decade and are thrilled to bring another restaurant serving MOOYAH’s delicious burgers, fries and shakes to the area residents. The Hoover MOOYAH location will be the first store of the new prototype that will feature new dining zones and seating arrangements, purposeful third-party and to-go shelving, a closed kitchen, digital menu boards, and a new logo.

“The original MOOYAH concept is like a fast casual restaurant where the cook line is exposed, whereas the new stores will have an insulated kitchen. The whole delivery aspect is the future of restaurants and we’ve seen great success in our two other Birmingham locations. With this new prototype, we are excited about the fact that we can focus more on the Guest experience,” said Jordan.

“The Barrows are a great example of what a true family-owned and operated franchise business can become,” said MOOYAH President Tony Darden. “With this third location, they are continuing to build their presence across Alabama and bringing our ridiculicious food to new Guests across the state. We would love to sign more family operators into our system who want to be a part of our special, growing brand.”

At MOOYAH, Guests have the advantage of choosing from a variety of bun options, such as baked-in-house artisan potato or multigrain wheat non-GMO buns and hand-crafted lettuce buns called Iceburgers to accompany the never-frozen, 100 percent Certified Angus Beef® brand burgers, all natural Jennie-O turkey and Dr. Praeger’s black bean vegan burgers. Each gourmet burger can be customized with six cheeses, Applewood smoked bacon and sliced avocado, along with ten free veggie toppings and ten free sauces.

MOOYAH’s hand-cut fries come together in a six-step process that takes a total of 24 hours to completely prepare. A delightful combination of constant attention and a little magic help transform U.S. #1 Idaho potatoes into perfect, crisp-on-the-outside and fluffy-on-the-inside fries. Guests also have the choice of savory sweet potato fries. Never one to forget dessert, MOOYAH offers 100 percent real ice cream shakes, allowing Guests to choose from 7 flavors ranging from vanilla and Hershey’s chocolate to Reese’s, Oreo and more.

For more information on the growing brand, be sure to connect with MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes on the Facebook Fan page , and follow MOOYAH on LinkedIn, Twitter @MOOYAHburgers and Instagram @MOOYAHburgers .

For franchising opportunities, please visit franchise.mooyah.com .

About MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes

MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes is a fast-casual, “better burger” concept offering mouthwatering made-to-order burgers, French fries hand cut from Idaho potatoes, and real ice cream shakes. Founded in 2007, the Plano, Texas-based company serves fresh, 100% Certified Angus Beef® brand burgers, all natural Jennie-O® turkey burgers and Dr. Praeger’s black bean vegan burgers. MOOYAH’s non-GMO potato and multigrain buns are baked in-house daily, and Guests can choose from five real cheeses, bacon, avocado and 20 free sauces and toppings made from garden-fresh veggies. MOOYAH Guests can choose from seven flavors of 100% real ice cream shakes, including vanilla, Hershey’s chocolate, Reese’s, Oreo and more. While many Guests dine in-restaurant, MOOYAH also offers online ordering, delivery and carry out for Guests on the go as well as a loyalty app. In 2019, MOOYAH ranked on Fast Casual’s Movers and Shakers and on Franchise Dictionary’s Top 100 Game Changers. In 2018, MOOYAH was ranked among Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top 200 Food and Restaurant Franchises of 2018 and landed at #7 in the Top 10 Fast Casual Restaurant Franchises by FranchiseRankings.com. In 2017, MOOYAH was named to Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 list, Franchise Times’ Fast & Serious list of the smartest growing franchise brands, and was ranked #11 on Fast Casual Magazine’s annual Top 100 Movers & Shakers, a list the brand has been included on every year in the last ten years of rankings. For more information on MOOYAH, its menu or franchising opportunities, please visit www.MOOYAH.com . Connect with MOOYAH on Facebook.com/MOOYAH , follow MOOYAH on LinkedIn, Twitter @MOOYAHburgers and Instagram @MOOYAHburgers .

Contact:

Lauren Turner

No Limit Agency

312-526-3996

lauren@nolimitagency.com