Fall's pumpkin spice finds its way to popcorn

October is designated National Popcorn Poppin' Month, so it's a great time to celebrate one of America's oldest snack foods. The Popcorn Board has been keeping track of our popcorn consumption and reports that Americans consume 14 billion quarts per year - or 43 quarts per person.

To encourage our popcorn snacking habit, the Popcorn Board has lots of fall recipes on its website, popcorn.org. This recipe combines popcorn, white chocolate and pumpkin pie spice for a decadent and delicious treat.

___

WHITE CHOCOLATE PUMPKIN PIE SPICE POPCORN BITES

Makes 12 servings

12 cups unsalted, unbuttered popped popcorn

3 cups chopped white chocolate or white chocolate chips

1 tablespoon light olive oil

2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice

1/2 cup toffee bits

1 teaspoon flaked sea salt, crushed

Line a large, rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper or waxed paper. Place popcorn in large mixing bowl.

In a microwave-safe bowl, combine white chocolate, olive oil and pumpkin pie spice; microwave on Medium for one minute at a time, stirring after each minute, for 2 to 3 minutes or until mixture is melted and smooth.

Pour melted white chocolate mixture over popcorn; add toffee bits and toss to combine. Immediately transfer to the prepared baking sheet, spreading popcorn to edges of pan. Sprinkle sea salt over top.

Let cool; refrigerate for 1 to 2 hours or until set. Break into chunks for serving.

Recipe courtesy of the Popcorn Board; popcorn.org.

Visit The San Diego Union-Tribune at www.sandiegouniontribune.com