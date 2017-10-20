Fajita Pete’s Announces Copperfield Grand Opening

Fajita Pete’s new Copperfield restaurant will host a family-fun celebration with free food and activities to celebrate its grand opening.

Houston, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Fajita Pete’s newest location in Copperfield invites nearby communities to celebrate their grand opening with free fajitas and family-friendly festivities on Sunday, November 5th at 8552 Highway 6 N. Suite 400.

The celebration begins at 3 p.m. and will last until 5 p.m. that evening. The grand opening event which is all completely free, includes Fajita Pete’s award-winning fajitas, popcorn, cotton candy, and multiple bounce houses for kids and young adults. KRBE 104.1 will also provide a live DJ, giveaways, and prizes.

Best known for their fresh-off-the-grill, mouthwatering fajitas and always made from scratch sides, Fajita Pete’s convenient online ordering is a fresh new food delivery alternative. Perfect for home or office, Fajita Pete’s offers homemade Mexican food that is available for catering, pickup, delivery or dine-in.

“We’re excited to be opening our third restaurant in a great community like Copperfield and one that is so family friendly,” says Evan Tierce, franchisee of Katy Mason, Memorial, and Copperfield. “We look forward to building long-term relationships with the schools, businesses, and places of worship in the area and providing a high quality, ultra-convenient delivery option to the area.”

The Copperfield location will be the eighth restaurant for the Houston-based chain. Next to open, are stores in Sienna Plantation, Midtown, and Carrolton. Currently, there are locations in Bellaire, Richmond, Memorial, Tomball, Pearland, Katy, and Dallas.

About Fajita Pete’s

Fajita Pete’s is a Houston-based Mexican restaurant that offers fresh, made-from-scratch fajitas and a variety of authentic dishes for delivery, pick-up, catering, and dine-in. Founder Pete Mora opened his first restaurant in 2002 and soon received an overwhelming amount of catering request from local companies. Envisioning a better way to fill a growing niche, he decided to close his profitable 5,000 square feet full-service restaurant to focus on a 1,000 square feet catering and delivery model that soon became Fajita Pete’s. For more information, visit http://fajitapetes.com.

Media Contact:

Clarence Estes

713-880-3387

ce@yousquaredmedia.com