Factory Donuts Announce Multi-Unit Development Agreement in Florida

(RestaurantNews.com) Factory Donuts, with its continued expansion, is proud to announce a multi-unit development agreement in South East Florida. An area developer, FDF Well, Inc., has signed a multi-unit development agreement with Factory Donuts and will be developing at least three new stores. The two partners and their operator are very excited to bring the fresh, made to order donut franchise to the sunshine state.

The Factory Donuts brand is growing rapidly, with new franchise locations just having opened in both Media and Newtown, PA. Two more additional units are also now under construction in Doylestown, PA and Turnersville, NJ. Factory Donuts in now also poised to open an additional location in Wellington, FL before the new year.

This emerging franchise started in 2017 in Philadelphia by experienced owners who have also been franchisees themselves in multiple concepts. They have built a staff on the franchise team with a wealth of experience that is focused on bringing the brand to an elite status. Factory Donuts is geared up to expand heavily in the mid-Atlantic region of the United States. They have 13 more locations in development in addition to the locations set to open by the end of the year. Stay tuned to watch and experience the growth of Factory Donuts.

For more information, please visit www.factorydonuts.com.