Experience Meatless Monday at the International Restaurant and Foodservice Show of New York

Visit booth H647 in Healthy Food Expo section, learn how Meatless Monday can boost business
WHO/WHAT
Representatives from The Monday Campaigns, the nonprofit initiative behind the global Meatless Monday movement, will be at Booth H647 in the Healthy Food Expo area of the International Restaurant and Foodservice Show in New York. They’ll share best practices on how chefs, restaurateurs and foodservice operators can leverage the global popularity of Meatless Monday in support of consumers’ heightened interest in plant-based menus.
In addition, Meatless Monday will be sampling delicious plant-based dishes made with Yondu, an all-purpose umami seasoning sauce specifically made for plant-rich cooking. One of Yondu’s accomplished chefs will prepare vegetable-forward creations from the “Meatless Umami Meals” cookbook, developed by Yondu for Meatless Monday meals.
WHEN
Sunday, March 8 – Tuesday, March 10
WHERE
Javits Center, 655 W. 34th St., New York, NY (Eleventh Avenue, between 34th and 40th Streets)
WHY
With the growing popularity of the plant-based movement, research shows that diners are increasingly requesting plant-based menu options for their personal health and the health of our planet.
Leverage diners’ increased interest in plant-based menus by using Meatless Monday as a starting point. Meatless Monday offers chefs, restaurateurs, and foodservice operators free downloadable resources to get Meatless Monday started in their dining venues. Resources include implementation guides, posters, social media assets, logos, meatless e-cookbooks and more.
HOW to REGISTER
Register at: https://www.compusystems.com/servlet/ar?evt_uid=349&Promo=WEB
Your registration includes admission to the International Foodservice & Restaurant Show of New York, Coffee Fest and Healthy Food Expo New York shows, special events and 40+ educational sessions.
Contacts for The Monday Campaigns
Cherry Dumaual
PR & Partnerships Director
The Monday Campaigns
cdumaual@mondaycampaigns.org
212-991-1056
917-838-7269
Nara Sandberg
Marketing & Partnerships Associate
The Monday Campaigns
nsandberg@mondaycampaigns.org
212-991-1055
914-505-0009