Experience Meatless Monday at the International Restaurant and Foodservice Show of New York

Visit booth H647 in Healthy Food Expo section, learn how Meatless Monday can boost business

( RestaurantNews.com )

WHO/WHAT

Representatives from The Monday Campaigns, the nonprofit initiative behind the global Meatless Monday movement, will be at Booth H647 in the Healthy Food Expo area of the International Restaurant and Foodservice Show in New York. They’ll share best practices on how chefs, restaurateurs and foodservice operators can leverage the global popularity of Meatless Monday in support of consumers’ heightened interest in plant-based menus.

In addition, Meatless Monday will be sampling delicious plant-based dishes made with Yondu , an all-purpose umami seasoning sauce specifically made for plant-rich cooking. One of Yondu’s accomplished chefs will prepare vegetable-forward creations from the “Meatless Umami Meals” cookbook, developed by Yondu for Meatless Monday meals.

WHEN

Sunday, March 8 – Tuesday, March 10

WHERE

Javits Center, 655 W. 34th St., New York, NY (Eleventh Avenue, between 34th and 40th Streets)

WHY

With the growing popularity of the plant-based movement, research shows that diners are increasingly requesting plant-based menu options for their personal health and the health of our planet.

Leverage diners’ increased interest in plant-based menus by using Meatless Monday as a starting point. Meatless Monday offers chefs, restaurateurs, and foodservice operators free downloadable resources to get Meatless Monday started in their dining venues. Resources include implementation guides, posters, social media assets, logos, meatless e-cookbooks and more.

HOW to REGISTER

Register at: https://www.compusystems.com/servlet/ar?evt_uid=349&Promo=WEB

Your registration includes admission to the International Foodservice & Restaurant Show of New York, Coffee Fest and Healthy Food Expo New York shows, special events and 40+ educational sessions.

Contacts for The Monday Campaigns

Cherry Dumaual

PR & Partnerships Director

The Monday Campaigns

cdumaual@mondaycampaigns.org

212-991-1056

917-838-7269

Nara Sandberg

Marketing & Partnerships Associate

The Monday Campaigns

nsandberg@mondaycampaigns.org

212-991-1055

914-505-0009