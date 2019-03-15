Enjoy kabobs, kibbee and more at new Middle Eastern restaurant in east Allentown

A new Middle Eastern restaurant has joined east Allentown’s dining scene.

Al Tanour Restaurant, offering baba ghanoush, falafel, kabobs and other Middle Eastern staples, opened Thursday at 1916 Hanover Ave., owner Sammy Salibi said.

The 14-seat, fast-casual restaurant, a few doors down from Stahley’s Family Restaurant & Bar, serves a wide array of dishes, including “homemade starters” such as grape leaves and kibbee (grilled or fried), salads such as fattoush and tabouleh, sandwiches such as a beef gyro and cheesesteak, breakfast selections such as foul medames and shanklish and items “from the tanour” (oven) such as manakish and cheese, spinach and meat pies.

Platters ($7-$12), served with fries, hummus and pita bread, include chicken shawarma, beef and kufta kabobs and more.

Other menu highlights include pizzas, chicken wings, homemade desserts and specialty beverages such as Arabic coffee and zhoorat, an herbal hot drink.

Al Tanour, offering catering, take-out and delivery (within a five mile radius), joins a handful of other Middle Eastern restaurants in east Allentown, including the 38-year-old Aladdin Restaurant at 651 Union Blvd. and the five-year-old Source Hookah Lounge & Cafe at 1006 Hanover Ave.

Al Tanour’s hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Info: 610-351-1910.

