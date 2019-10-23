Enjoy the Best of Both Worlds with Coolgreens’ New 50/50 Bowl

Oklahoma-based healthy lifestyle eatery introduces the perfect balance of both grains and greens

Oklahoma City, OK (RestaurantNews.com) Coolgreens is continuing to be an innovative force in the healthy lifestyle eatery category with the debut of its all-new 50/50 Bowl.

The start of a new line for the health-minded concept, the 50/50 Bowl offers the perfect balance of warm farro and cool kale with roasted chicken, sweet potatoes, dried cranberries, shredded carrots, and sliced almonds, tossed in a house-made honey lime dressing. Ideal for guests who are trying to load up on a hearty and healthy meal, the 50/50 Bowl is packed with protein, good fats and fiber.

Unfamiliar with farro? Farro is a super grain that has become a go-to substitute for rice and pasta. It consists of complex carbohydrates, so it’s rich in the cyanogenic glucosides that stimulate the immune system.

“We are always looking to continue menu innovation by creating new items that ‘Feed Your Life’ and help our guests achieve their goals,” said Coolgreens CEO Robert Lee. “The 50/50 Bowl offers both grains and greens, which is something that is rare to find among our competitors. Not to mention the fact that it’s seriously delicious. We want every guest to leave our restaurant feeling better than when they walked in and that’s exactly what this new bowl offers. It’s the start of something great and we are excited for it to make its debut.”

Over the last 10 years, Coolgreens has evolved into a go-to destination for guests looking for “more than” experiences. More than just a high-quality, fresh, fast dining experience; Coolgreens provides menu offerings that cater to all lifestyles. More than a fast casual restaurant; Coolgreens is dedicated to making the markets it serves better places to live. More than a chain; Coolgreens aligns itself with partners who are passionate about serving and educating their communities on the benefits of healthy living. This enables Coolgreens to partner with excellent franchisees that align with its vision.

Serving refreshing salads, wraps, grain bowls, and sandwiches with fresh ingredients prepared daily in each location, Coolgreens is guided by its commitment to integrity and good food. Coolgreens strives for transparency, ensuring that guests can see everything that goes into their dishes. With dressings made in-house daily and a variety of delicious chef-driven menu items, Coolgreens aims to meet the needs of different diets and lifestyles in a clean, welcoming environment.

About Coolgreens

Coolgreens is a healthy lifestyle eatery committed to making the communities it serves a better place to live by creating healthy, fresh, made-to-order creations. The menu caters to a variety of lifestyles and diets, featuring signature salads, wraps, grain bowls, and sandwiches. Founded in 2009, Coolgreens currently has nine locations throughout Oklahoma City, Tulsa, and Dallas-Fort Worth. Coolgreens was named one of Fast Casual’s 2019 Top 100 Movers & Shakers and one of USA Today’s Best Airport Grab-And-Go Dining destinations.

