Eco-Products Introduces New Compostable Lids for Takeout Containers – All Made From Sugarcane

The new WorldView lids are perfect for restaurants and snack bars seeking environmentally preferable products for their guests

Boulder, CO ( RestaurantNews.com ) Eco-Products®, a Novolex brand, is introducing new compostable lids for its takeout containers that are ideal for restaurants and snack bars seeking environmentally preferable options.

Like the takeout container bases, the new lids are made from renewable sugarcane fiber and are part of the WorldView line. The bases and lids meet ASTM D6868 standards for commercial compostability.

“We’re proud to introduce yet another innovative product that combines environmental benefits while maintaining performance,” said Sarah Martinez, Senior Director of Marketing for Eco-Products. “These WorldView lids are strong, durable and compostable – an important combination for environmentally focused restaurants.”

Among the new features of the lids:

Made from sugarcane, a rapidly renewable resource;

Grease- and cut-resistant;

Molded construction designed for strength and style.

The WorldView line of containers was introduced to provide new takeout options for restaurants as well as grab-and-go options for snack bars at airports, universities, sports arenas and other venues. The line includes a variety of bowls and containers in different sizes. Shapes include round, oval, square and rectangle, including some with compartments.

In addition to the new lids made from sugarcane, Eco-Products also offers WorldView lids that are transparent so customers can see what’s inside. These clear lids are made from either 100 percent post-consumer recycled content or PLA lids made from renewable plant-based material that is compostable.

Eco-Products also offers a wide range of plates, cups, utensils and containers made from renewable and post-consumer recycled resources. All are available at www.ecoproducts.com .

About Eco-Products, Inc.

Eco-Products®, a Novolex brand and certified B Corp, is a leading provider of foodservice packaging made from renewable and recycled resources. Eco-Products offers packaging with real environmental benefits, works with customers to improve composting and recycling, and collaborates with the broader industry to shift how businesses and consumers think about and manage waste. With the goal of Zero Waste as part of the company mission, Eco-Products is using business as a force for good. Visit www.ecoproducts.com for more information.

