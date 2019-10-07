Double the Del-Iciousness: Del Taco’s Best Taco Deal Yet

Leading Mexican chain doubles everything you love with 2 for $3 Del Tacos, limited time only

) Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: TACO), the nation’s second leading Mexican quick service restaurant,* today announced a limited time deal for its craveable, fan-favorite menu item, The Del Taco. Not only is The Del Taco loaded with double beef and double cheese, but beginning today, guests can get two Del Tacos for just $3 at the company’s more than 580 locations nationwide.**

“At Del Taco, we’re committed to preparing our menu items with fresh and quality ingredients that you won’t typically find at other fast food chains, like cheese that’s hand grated and tomatoes that are chopped fresh every day in every Del Taco restaurant,” said Barry Westrum, Del Taco’s Chief Marketing Officer. “With our 2 for $3 Del Taco deal, we are giving our guests more of what they love at an unmatched value, without compromising on quality or flavor.”

Inspired by the original taco served more than 55 years ago at Del Taco’s very first restaurant, The Del Taco is loaded with double the seasoned beef, double the freshly grated cheddar cheese, crisp lettuce, and fresh chopped tomatoes, all supported by a bigger, crunchier corn shell. Since its launch in 2016, The Del Taco has consistently been the chain’s best selling taco***, with an average of almost 40 million sold per year.

“The Del Taco is handmade to order in our kitchens. It truly lives up to its name and embodies everything the brand stands for,” added Westrum.

