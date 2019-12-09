Dog Haus Signs Franchise Agreement to Bring the Absolute Würst to West Virginia

Acclaimed craft casual gourmet hot dog, sausage and burger concept to open three new restaurants in southern West Virginia

Charleston, WV (RestaurantNews.com) Dog Haus – the craft casual concept known for its gourmet all beef hot dogs, handcrafted sausages, humanely raised Black Angus beef burgers, one-of-a-kind fried chicken sandwich, and local craft beers on tap – announced today that the company has signed an Area Development Agreement to open a total of three new locations in West Virginia.

Franchisees Vicki Dunn-Marshall and her daughter Carissa Marshall will open restaurants within the southern West Virginia markets. Vicki, an industry veteran of more than 40 years, began working as a crewmember at Little Caesars when she was 16. She now owns 24 Little Caesars throughout West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio and serves as CEO, president and managing member of The VDM Management Group.

Carissa’s career in the industry began by working in the family’s Little Caesars business. For years, Vicki urged Carissa to take over the family’s Little Caesars operation, but Carissa wanted to step away from her mother’s legacy.

“I wanted to run a different brand that I can call my own,” Carissa said. “After visiting the Murfreesboro, Tennessee location, we fell in love with ‘The Absolute Würst.’ The uniqueness of the Dog Haus brand and outstanding food solidified our decision. Dog Haus was the brand we had been searching for.”

Vicki, a winner of numerous prestigious franchise awards, is passing on her many years of knowledge and experience to Carissa.

“The mother in me knew I wanted Carissa close to home in West Virginia,” Vicki said. “This way I can mentor her during the launch of her first few locations and mold her into the top-notch Dog Haus franchisee that she’s destined to be before she takes off to develop more locations in other states. This is going to be a new and very exciting experience for both of us, and we can’t wait to bring such a one-of-a-kind brand to West Virginia.”

Dog Haus locations are designed to elevate the hot dog and burger-eating experience and feature local craft beers on tap, multiple high-definition big screen televisions, a covered patio, custom playlists and more. It’s the perfect setting for Dog Haus to serve up its acclaimed menu offerings to West Virginia within the contemporary aesthetic of a modern industrial space.

Dog Haus’ full menu includes gourmet dogs, sausages, burgers, a one-of-a-kind fried chicken sandwich, sides, premium shakes as well as beer and wine. Haus Dog creations feature signature all beef dogs with premium toppings served on grilled King’s Hawaiian rolls. Fan favorites include the Sooo Cali, with wild arugula, avocado, tomato, crispy onions and spicy basil aioli, and the Haus Sausage Reservoir Hog, which tops a Polish kielbasa with Haus chili, Haus slaw and yellow mustard. Haus Burgers feature 100% genetically tested, humanely raised Black Angus beef using no hormones and no antibiotics in one-of-a-kind creations like The Freiburger®, with white American cheese, fries, Haus slaw, fried egg and mayo, and the Holy Aioli, with white American cheese, smoked bacon, caramelized onions and garlic aioli. All sausages and Haus Dogs are free of added nitrates and nitrites and made with hormone- and antibiotic-free meat.

For more franchising information, visit doghaus.com/franchise, and for up-to-date location and brand information, visit doghaus.com or follow Dog Haus on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram @DogHausDogs.

About Dog Haus

Dog Haus is a craft casual hot dog concept known for its gourmet hot dogs, sausages, burgers and one Bad Mutha Clucka. Founded by longtime friends Hagop Giragossian, Quasim Riaz and André Vener, the first Dog Haus opened in Pasadena, California in 2010. Dog Haus has garnered critical acclaim for its signature all beef dogs and hand-crafted sausages with no added nitrates, 100% Black Angus beef burgers, and a fried chicken sandwich – all of which are made with hormone- and antibiotic-free meat and served on grilled King’s Hawaiian rolls. With the brand’s mission to sustainably feed everyone who walks through their doors, Dog Haus also offers plant-based burger and sausage proteins. To chase it down, guests can select craft beers from a tap list emphasizing local favorites and finish their meals on a sweet note with premium shakes. As a brand who gives back, Dog Haus established an ongoing partnership with No Kid Hungry to help end childhood hunger. Dog Haus currently has 30+ locations nationwide, and 10+ in development. For up to date location and brand information, visit doghaus.com or find us on Facebook , Twitter or Instagram @DogHausDogs.

