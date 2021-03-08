Dog Haus Celebrates the Grand Opening of Its First Glendora Location

Acclaimed craft casual gourmet hot dog, sausage and burger concept welcomes the community with FREE Kids Meals all day, March 20 and 21.

Glendora, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Dog Haus – the craft casual concept known for its gourmet all beef hot dogs, handcrafted sausages, humanely raised Black Angus beef burgers, and one-of-a-kind fried chicken creations – will make its Glendora debut on Saturday, March 20.

Located at 905 E. Arrow Hwy., inside Glendora Public Market, this will mark the 12th Dog Haus in the Los Angeles area and 21st in California. To commemorate its arrival, Dog Haus will be offering FREE Kids Meals with the purchase of any Haus item on March 20 and 21.

“We are excited to bring Dog Haus’ signature creations to Glendora,” said Franchisee Manish Patel. “Dog Haus Glendora is unique as it’s in a new, dynamic food hall among other hand-crafted purveyors. We can’t wait to share The Absolute Würst with the community and look forward to celebrating our grand opening with everyone next week.”

To add to the celebration, Dog Haus Glendora is also giving 20 lucky fans a FREE Haus Dog every week throughout the remainder of 2021! To enter for a chance to win, text “Glendora” to 31996 now through April 4. The lucky winners will enjoy their choice of seven chef-driven Haus Dog creations, which feature premium toppings, once a week for the entirety of 2021. The winners of the sweepstakes will be notified on April 5. To enter and learn more, visit glendora.doghaus.com .

Dog Haus’ full menu includes sausages, burgers, corn dogs, fried chicken sandwiches, wings and strips, and sides. Sausage favorites include The Fonz, which partners a spicy Italian sausage with pastrami and mozzarella cheese, and Das Brat, which features a bratwurst topped with caramelized onions, sauerkraut and spicy brown mustard. All Dog Haus’ sausages and hot dogs are nitrate-free and made with hormone- and antibiotic-free meat.

Haus Burgers are made with 100% genetically tested, humanely raised Black Angus beef using no hormones and no antibiotics in one-of-a-kind creations like The Freiburger®, with white American cheese, fries, Haus slaw, fried egg and mayo and the Holy Aioli, with white American cheese, smoked bacon, caramelized onions and garlic aioli. With the brand’s mission to sustainably feed everyone who walks through its doors, Dog Haus also offers plant-based sausage proteins from Beyond Meat® and burger proteins from Impossible

Foods. Rounding out Dog Haus’ menu offerings are crave-able sandwiches, wings and strips using humanely raised, hormone- and antibiotics-free chicken, including fried chicken sandwich creations like the Bad Mutha Clucka, a crispy fried or grilled chicken sandwich served with lettuce, pickles and miso ranch.

In addition to serving its signature menu, Dog Haus Glendora will offer one-of-a-kind menu items from three of The Absolute Brands ‘ delivery-only brands – Bad Mutha Clucka , Plant B and Bad-Ass Breakfast Burritos . Created by Dog Haus’ founders, The Absolute Brands is a new restaurant group comprised of Dog Haus and eight unique concepts. Each of The Absolute Brands offers items that are off-shoots of Dog Haus’ signature menu.

Dog Haus Glendora will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. For up-to-date location and brand information, visit glendora.doghaus.com or follow Dog Haus on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram @DogHaus_Glendora.



*One (1) entry per person. Sweepstakes ends at midnight EST on April 4, 2021. 20 winners will be automatically notified via text message on April 5, 2021. Said notification includes a digital coupon for winners to redeem one (1) free Haus Dog every seven days through Dec. 31, 2021. Six messages per month. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Message and data rates may apply.

About Dog Haus

Dog Haus is an award-winning concept known for its gourmet hot dogs, sausages, burgers and one Bad Mutha Clucka. Founded by longtime friends Hagop Giragossian, Quasim Riaz and André Vener, the first Dog Haus opened in Pasadena, California in 2010. 2020 also marked Dog Haus’ 10th anniversary and the brand is poised for aggressive expansion into concert venues and virtual kitchens across the country. Dog Haus was recently honored with Nation’s Restaurant News’ “Menu Trendsetter” award, as part of its prestigious MenuMasters , and continues to garner critical acclaim for its signature all beef dogs and hand-crafted sausages with no added nitrates, 100% Black Angus beef burgers, and a fried chicken sandwich – all of which are made with hormone- and antibiotic-free meat and served on grilled King’s Hawaiian rolls. With the brand’s mission to sustainably feed everyone who walks through their doors, Dog Haus also offers plant-based burger and sausage proteins. In addition to continuing to establish itself as a “haus”-hold name, Dog Haus has helped raise enough funds to provide over one million meals to kids in need through its national charity partner No Kid Hungry. For up to date location and brand information, visit doghaus.com or find us on Facebook , Twitter or Instagram @DogHausDogs.

