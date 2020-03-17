Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Introduces Curbside Pick-up Nationwide

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) The world’s largest barbecue concept is rolling out curbside pick-up across the U.S. as an additional to-go option for guests who order online at Dickeys.com or through the Dickey’s app.

Curbside pick-up is the newest addition to Dickey’s lineup of convenient ways guests can order authentic, Texas-style barbecue including delivery, take-out or drive-thru at participating locations.

“Our promise is to always provide the same slow-smoked meats and wholesome sides we’ve been serving to guests for 79 years and we’re proud to add this curbside choice to meet the needs of our barbecue fans on the go,” says Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

The Dallas-based franchise also recently introduced a contactless delivery option for guests to choose at checkout and is offering free delivery from now until April 30th online at Dickeys.com and through the Dickey’s app.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. For the past 79 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests Legit. Texas. Barbecue. At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked on-site in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why they never say bbq. The Dallas-based family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and wholesome sides with ‘No B.S. (Bad Stuff)’ included. The fast-casual concept has expanded worldwide with 2 international locations in the UAE and operates over 500 locations in 44 states. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list and was named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur in 2018. Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, QSR Magazine, Forbes Magazine and Nation’s Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com .