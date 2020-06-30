June 30, 2020 | 9:07amFrom www.sun-sentinel.com
DeSantis signs controversial sunscreen law blocking cities from banning chemicals that could harm reefs
Gov. Ron DeSantis late Monday signed a a controversial measure that will prevent local governments from imposing bans on certain types of sunscreen. The sunscreen bill stems from a plan by Key West to enforce a ban on the sale of sunscreens that contain the chemicals oxybenzone and octinoxate. Key West pointed to concerns that the chemicals could damage coral reefs.