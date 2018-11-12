The Delicious Gift That Keeps on Giving: Del Taco Holiday Gift Cards

Give Del and Get Del with Special Gift Card Bonus Program

Lake Forest, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: TACO), the nation’s second leading Mexican quick service restaurant,1 invites fans to eat, drink and be merry this holiday season, while saving some extra cash, with Del Taco’s special gift card bonus program.

“Del Taco gift cards make the perfect stocking stuffer for friends, family and co-workers who can’t get enough of the freshest and most flavorful menu offerings around, like our fan-favorite Grilled Chicken Tacos and our new Epic Triple Meat Burrito,” said Barry Westrum, Del Taco’s Chief Marketing Officer. “It’s the season of giving, and not only do we want to help our customers with their holiday shopping, but also reward them in the process.”

Through the end of the year, when guests purchase Del Taco holiday gift cards in-store or online, they will earn FREE food for themselves. The holiday gift card bonus program includes the following offers:

In Store Bonus Offers

Beginning 11/20/18 through 1/2/19:

Purchase $15 in gift cards and receive one coupon2 good for 2 FREE Grilled Chicken Tacos

Purchase $25 in gift cards and receive two coupons2 each good for 2 FREE Grilled Chicken Tacos

Online Bonus Offers

Beginning 11/20/18 through 1/2/19:

Purchase $30 in gift cards online and receive one coupon2 good for 1 FREE Small Size Combo Meal3

Purchase $100 in gift cards online and receive four coupons2 each good for 1 FREE Small Size Combo Meal3

Two Days of 2X Cyber Deals!

Beginning Cyber Monday, 11/26 and running through Tuesday, 11/27, guests who purchase the gift cards online will receive double the rewards:

Purchase $30 in gift cards online and receive two coupons2 each good for 1 FREE Small Size Combo Meal3

Purchase $100 in gift cards online and receive eight coupons2 each good for 1 FREE Small Size Combo Meal3

Those interested in purchasing the above gift card offers can visit any of Del Taco’s more than 560 locations nationwide,4 or visit www.DelTacoGiftCards.com (+ Free USPS Shipping5).

1 By number of units

2 Valid through 3/3/19

3 #1-10 meals only. Not valid with Platos

4 Price and participation may vary by location. Restrictions may apply

5 Free USPS Shipping offered on orders containing up to four gift cards. Shipping charges apply for additional gift cards.

About Del Taco Restaurants, Inc.

Del Taco (NASDAQ: TACO) offers a unique variety of both Mexican and American favorites such as burritos and fries, prepared fresh in every restaurant’s working kitchen with the value and convenience of a drive-thru. Del Taco’s menu items taste better because they are made with quality ingredients like fresh grilled chicken and carne asada steak, hand-sliced avocado, hand-grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, and creamy Queso Blanco. The brand’s campaign, Celebrating the Hardest Working Hands in Fast Food, further communicates Del Taco’s commitment to restaurant-level team members that provide guests with the best quality and value for their money through cooking, chopping, shredding and grilling menu items from scratch. Founded in 1964, today Del Taco serves more than three million guests each week at its more than 560 restaurants across 14 states. For more information, visit www.deltaco.com.

