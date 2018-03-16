Del Taco Ramps Up Michigan Expansion With Existing Franchise Partner

Leading Multi-Unit Franchise Partner Builds on Del Taco Holdings with 12-Store Agreement

Lake Forest, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO), the nation’s second leading Mexican quick service restaurant,* is continuing its upper Midwest expansion thanks to the brand’s partnership with leading multi-unit franchisee, Team Schostak Family Restaurants, which currently owns and operates five Del Taco locations with a sixth under development. This new agreement is for an additional 12 stores across the Detroit, MI area, bringing the total number of Del Taco locations Team Schostak Family Restaurants has open and in the pipeline to 18.

The development agreement for the 12 new Del Taco restaurants covers Macomb and parts of Wayne County, Michigan. Along with multiple Del Taco locations, Team Schostak Family Restaurants operates various other casual dining and fast casual brands, including more than 65 Applebee’s restaurants across Michigan.

“We value our partnership with Del Taco and see tremendous white space for the concept across Michigan,” said Mark Schostak, Executive Chairman of Team Schostak Family Restaurants. “Del Taco provides what consumers today are looking for, a winning combination of fresh food served at an unbeatable value. It’s a brand that we look forward to continue growing across the region.”

With more than 550 locations across 14 states, Del Taco is committed to offering its guests a unique variety of both Mexican and American favorites, such as burritos, tacos, burgers and fries, prepared fresh in every restaurant’s working kitchen. Del Taco’s meals are prepared to order with quality ingredients like fresh grilled chicken and carne asada steak, hand-sliced avocado, hand-grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, and creamy Queso Blanco.

“Team Schostak Family Restaurants is one of the most accomplished franchise groups in the country, and it speaks volumes that they continue to expand their company’s holdings with the Del Taco brand,” said Laura Tanaka, Del Taco’s Director of Franchise Development. “Our leadership team understands that franchisee profitability is the driver of our brand’s growth, and we invite those multi-unit operators looking for opportunities to connect with us to explore possible synergy with Del Taco.”

Those interested in learning more about the Del Taco franchise opportunity can contact Tanaka to schedule an initial discussion at 949-462-7379 or ltanaka@deltaco.com. Alternatively, operators who are looking to expand or diversify their holdings can visit Del Taco’s franchise website to learn more.

*By number of units

About Del Taco Restaurants, Inc.

Del Taco (NASDAQ:TACO) offers a unique variety of both Mexican and American favorites such as burritos and fries, prepared fresh in every restaurant’s working kitchen with the value and convenience of a drive-thru. Del Taco’s menu items taste better because they are made with quality ingredients like fresh grilled chicken and carne asada steak, hand-sliced avocado, hand-grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, and creamy Queso Blanco.

The brand’s UnFreshing Believable® campaign further communicates Del Taco’s commitment to provide guests with the best quality and value for their money. Founded in 1964, today Del Taco serves more than three million guests each week at its more than 550 restaurants across 14 states. For more information, visit www.deltaco.com.

Media Contact:

Joshua Levitt

Canvas Blue

949-981-0757

jlevitt@canvasblue.com