Del Taco Celebrates OKC Opening with Free Tacos for a Year

Leading Mexican chain invites first 100 guests to join its new exclusive “Free Taco Society” to celebrate the grand opening on Wednesday, November 13th

Lake Forest, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: TACO), the nation’s second leading Mexican quick service restaurant (MQSR),1 today announced that the grand opening celebration of its newest Oklahoma City location will take place on Wednesday, November 13th at 1508 W-I-240 Service Road.

To celebrate the grand opening, Del Taco will give away a year supply of its namesake product, the Del Taco, to the first 100 guests who visit the store’s dining room, beginning at 10 a.m. These lucky winners will be inducted into Del Taco’s new exclusive club, the Free Taco Society, and will receive two free Del Tacos every week for one year through The Del App.2

“Del Taco has built a loyal following across Oklahoma over the years by offering an unbeatable combination of fresh food, served fast and at a tremendous value,” said Barry Westrum, Chief Marketing Officer at Del Taco. “The Del Taco is our best-selling taco,3 made with seasoned beef and hand-grated cheddar cheese, and we wanted to do something special for the local OKC community by offering 100 guests at each location the chance to win FREE tacos for a year!”

With more than 580 locations across 14 states, Del Taco is committed to offering its guests a unique variety of Mexican favorites prepared fresh in every restaurant’s working kitchen. Del Taco’s meals are prepared to order with quality ingredients like fresh grilled chicken and carne asada steak, hand-sliced avocado, hand-grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, and creamy Queso Blanco. For those who are vegan, vegetarian or looking to reduce their meat consumption, Del Taco now offers its new Beyond Tacos and Burritos, which offer the same amount of protein and flavor as their seasoned beef tacos, but are made with 100 percent plant-based protein. The company also delivers an unparalleled value with its Buck and Change Menu, featuring a wide variety of tacos, burritos, quesadillas, beverages and more.4

The Oklahoma City Del Taco restaurant is open from 7 a.m. to 2 a.m. on Sundays through Thursdays, and 7 a.m. to 3 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

The Free Taco Society Official Rules can be found here: https://deltaco.com/freetacosociety_officialrules.

About Del Taco Restaurants, Inc.

Del Taco (NASDAQ: TACO) offers a unique variety of both Mexican and American favorites such as burritos and fries, prepared fresh in every restaurant’s working kitchen with the value and convenience of a drive-thru. Del Taco’s menu items taste better because they are made with quality ingredients like fresh grilled chicken and carne asada steak, hand-sliced avocado, hand-grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, and creamy Queso Blanco. The brand’s campaign, Celebrating the Hardest Working Hands in Fast Food, further communicates Del Taco’s commitment to restaurant-level team members that provide guests with the best quality and value for their money through cooking, chopping, shredding and grilling menu items from scratch. Founded in 1964, today Del Taco serves more than three million guests each week at its more than 580 restaurants across 14 states. For more information, visit www.deltaco.com.

