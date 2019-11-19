Dave’s Hot Chicken Fires Up San Diego Expansion

Multi-Unit Operators Bring SoCal’s Hottest Fast Casual Chain to San Diego with 12-Store Agreement

Los Angeles, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Dave’s Hot Chicken, LA’s favorite Nashville Hot Chicken spot, today announced that San Diego residents will be able to get the most craveable hot chicken this side of Nashville, starting in early 2020. The 12-location agreement is with multi-unit operators Andrew Feghali and Lawrence Kourie, with their first location opening in early Q1 2020, located at 1001 Garnet Ave., Suite 100, San Diego, 92109.

“The hot chicken category has tremendous growth potential, and after researching, and trying the food at various players within this space, it’s clear that Dave’s Hot Chicken is the leader,” said Kourie, president of Cluckin’ Inc., the company developing the locations with exclusive rights for San Diego County. “Everything from the simplicity of operations, to the incredible leadership team, social media engagement and insanely craveable food is right on the money.”

Kourie and Feghali bring a tremendous amount of restaurant and C-store experience to the partnership, both consistently being recognized with awards for sales and growth. Kourie’s holdings including Circle-K, AM/PM and Extra Mile, and Feghali being a multi-state Little Caesars Pizza franchisee with more than a dozen locations.

“Andrew and Lawrence are exactly the type of operators that we’re looking to partner with as we bring the best-in-class Dave’s Hot Chicken experience to guests across the country,” said Bill Phelps, CEO of Dave’s Hot Chicken. “We are focused on partnering with only elite-level operators as we scale this concept.”

For more information, visit www.daveshotchicken.com.

About Dave’s Hot Chicken

From a parking lot pop-up to one of Los Angeles’ hottest restaurants, Dave’s Hot Chicken brings the heat with craveable chicken tenders and sliders crafted to order and coated with one of seven unique seasoning blends, each offering a different spice level. With multiple locations across Southern California, the brand prides itself on crafting America’s best Nashville Hot Chicken to its raving fans. For more information, visit www.daveshotchicken.com.

Media Contact:

Josh Levitt

Dave’s Hot Chicken

949-981-0757

josh@daveshotchicken.com