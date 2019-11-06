Daphne’s Celebrates Grand Opening of Ninth San Diego Location in Torrey Hills

To Mark the Grand Opening, All Guests Will Receive Free Gyro Fries Sample On November 20

San Diego, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Daphne’s, the fresh and wholesome fast casual known for its nourishing and healthy Mediterranean inspired offerings, will celebrate the Grand Opening of its newest location in San Diego on Wednesday, November 20. The restaurant is located at 4639 Carmel Mountain Road #103 in the Torrey Hills Center and marks the ninth Daphne’s location in San Diego County. To celebrate the opening, Daphne’s will be giving away free samples of its signature Gyro Fries all day long (no purchase necessary).

“Daphne’s has been a staple in San Diego for over three decades, and since this is where the concept began, it’s extra exciting to continue growing the brand across San Diego and getting the opportunity to introduce our fresh and wholesome cuisine to new guests,” said Richard Mora, Director of Operations. “We felt like the Torrey Hills community was lacking a fresh, healthy Mediterranean concept like Daphne’s, and we’re thrilled to serve this area on our Grand Opening day and beyond.”

Daphne’s is a 30-year-old brand known for serving nourishing, health-focused dishes inspired by the flavors of the Mediterranean. Offerings range from traditional entrees like hand-carved gyro, grilled seafood, and falafel to more modern offerings like Fire Feta Fries, Surf & Turf Plate, and Mix & Match Plates, all made with premium, wholesome, and authentic ingredients.

Daphne’s newest location in Torrey Hills is open Monday – Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information about Daphne’s newest location, call (858) 369-0190, visit www.daphnes.biz , and follow the brand on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram at @DaphnesGreek.

About Daphne’s

Daphne’s offers Mediterranean-inspired fare made with high-quality ingredients and a focus on nourishing healthful options. The menu reflects a dedication to inventive combinations, elegant proteins and ingredients, unique sauces, and overall delicious offerings that highlight all the Mediterranean has to offer. In a commitment to healthy and wholesome cuisine, most menu items fall under 700 calories and can be customized to accommodate low-fat, low-carb, high protein diets as well as vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free diets. Daphne’s operates 22 locations in California with additional locations opening soon in San Diego and Boston. For more information visit www.daphnes.biz .

