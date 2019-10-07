Dallas Prep Kitchen and The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Team Up

DFW Based Chef-Prepared Meal Company Scores with America’s Sweethearts

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Dallas Prep Kitchen, emerging player in the growing Dallas-based food preparation sector, announced its strategic partnership with the iconic Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders as their official meal prep partner beginning October 1, 2019. Known for their natural and healthy gourmet meal-prep services, Dallas Prep Kitchen provides chef-prepared, whole-food meals that are available at convenient pick-up locations throughout Dallas and Fort Worth, as well as nationwide delivery to make health and wellness an attainable lifestyle for their clients. Proudly representing the Dallas Cowboys and headquartered in Frisco, TX, the Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders are known worldwide, completing 82 USO tours spanning 42 countries. The current squad represents 18 states (from Hawaii to New Jersey) and are graduates of 24 universities and colleges.

“Working with such an iconic and well-respected organization as the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders is completely in line with the message and mission we are establishing right here in North Texas. The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Organization is comprised of individuals who embody tradition, excellence, and a high-performance lifestyle, Dallas Prep Kitchen uses only the highest quality whole foods to promote health and fitness for our clients. We provide a lifestyle choice that is making a positive impact on our client’s lives because of its simplicity, caliber, and convenience,” says Kyle Clark, Dallas Prep Kitchen owner and CEO.

The field of meal prep is growing at a record pace for good reason. Meal prep is one of the best ways to ensure that people have the time and energy to make healthy restaurant-quality meals at home. By taking shopping and chopping off the “to-do list”, there is no guesswork, no waste and more time to spend doing activities in the community.

“We are thrilled to announce Dallas Prep Kitchen as the official meal prep of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders. Our cheerleaders lead busy lives on and off the field as mothers, teachers, and contributing members of our North Texas community. They need to perform at the highest level possible, both at home and on the field. Providing them with convenient, chef-prepared whole foods that taste exceptional is exactly what they need to thrive in all areas of life,” says Kelli Finglass, Director of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.

Since 2018, Dallas Prep Kitchen has stayed ahead of the curve by prioritizing quality ingredients within a wide variety of meal options solving the inherent problem in a busy hungry person’s life.

About the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

Initially introduced in 1961 as a co-ed high school group, the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders ignited the sidelines of the National Football League in the early 1970’s, and as the Dallas Cowboys have been called “America’s Team,” their famed cheerleaders are “America’s Sweethearts.” The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders have been often imitated throughout the league, but never equaled in terms of beauty, style, athleticism and worldwide popularity. The blue and white star-spangled uniforms have unquestionably become an iconic symbol of America, and have recently been honored by that very uniform being forever celebrated in the Smithsonian Museum of American History in Washington, D.C. The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders perform for more than 80,000 fans at all home games in the new AT&T Stadium, travel to exotic locations on the annual Swimsuit Calendar Shoot and make countless appearances in film and television. While establishing the gold standard for live sports performances, the group also transformed into international ambassadors for the United States by making 82 trips to visit to American service men and women all over the world since 1979. The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders made history as the first cheerleading squad to have a self-titled made for television movie, received the first-ever USO “Spirit of Hope Award” and are the only entity to have been honored with the Spirit of Hope, induction into the VFW Hall of Fame, and awarded the American Legion’s Distinguished Service Medal in recognition of the many years of dedicated service to the men, women and families of American Armed Forces. The DCC continue to make cable television history on CMT with 14 seasons of “DCC, Making The Team” as its highest rated non-music show. Since its inception, the group has been comprised of truly extraordinary women chosen to exemplify the high standards of the Dallas Cowboys Football Club while proudly representing their hometowns, their country and young women everywhere.

About Dallas Prep Kitchen

Dallas Prep Kitchen is a leader in the Dallas-based food industry, made famous for bringing gourmet, chef-prepared organic meals into our homes through simple (and delicious) meal-prepping and planning services. Meals can be ordered by the click of a button on your smartphone or device and picked up at multiple convenient locations across the DFW metroplex or delivered nationwide. On-demand service is available as well as custom-designed meal plans for each client geared specifically toward their unique fitness and health goals. Dallas Prep Kitchen was created to make health and wellness an enjoyable and achievable lifestyle for all.

Media Contact:

Joe Shaw

CMO/Partner

nutrition@dallasprepkitchen.com

512-736-0875