Curry Up Now Proudly Hosts Grand Opening Celebration for First Southern California Restaurant in Irvine

Festivities Will Include Free Food for the First 100 Guests on Wednesday, January 29

Irvine, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Curry Up Now, the nation’s largest and fastest growing Indian fast casual concept known for its innovative Indian eats, will celebrate the Grand Opening of its first Southern California restaurant in Irvine at 922 Spectrum Center Drive on Wednesday, January 29 at 11:00 a.m. The restaurant, which is best known for its iconic Tikka Masala Burritos, Deconstructed Samosas, Sexy Fries, Naughty Naan, Indian street food and more, will celebrate the opening by offering a free burrito or bowl to the first 100 guests in line.

“We’ve been anticipating this grand opening for months, so we’re thrilled to finally share Curry Up Now’s innovative Indian dishes like Tikka Masala Burritos and Sexy Fries with the greater Orange County and Irvine communities,” said Vishal Chopra and Manpreet Behl, two of Curry Up Now’s Southern California franchisees. “Irvine’s diverse food scene is a perfect match for Curry Up Now’s innovative menu, so we’re hopeful that this new addition to the Irvine Spectrum will bring in a new crowd and spike interest for Indian cuisine.”

Curry Up Now began as a food truck in 2009, founded by husband and wife duo, Akash and Rana Kapoor, and ably supported by co-founder and Senior VP of Operations, Amir Hosseini. Since day one, Curry Up Now has been on a mission to serve Indian flavors and ingredients in a way that is approachable for the everyday American consumer by utilizing formats that are more recognizable to the mainstream. Their signature dishes include burritos, bowls, tacos, Naughty Naan, and more, as well as a wide variety of Indian street food snacks and traditional dishes like Thali Platters, Kathi Rolls, and Bhel Puri. Ingredients are clean and sourced from local vendors whenever possible, and the menu is designed to support vegan, gluten-free, and Halal diets in an effort to accommodate all guests, no matter their dietary preferences.

In the last ten years, the Kapoors have expanded the Curry Up Now empire to include three food trucks, eight brick-and-mortar restaurants spanning coast to coast, and a globally-inspired craft cocktail bar concept, Mortar & Pestle, that is housed within select Curry Up Now restaurants. Curry Up Now currently has over 50 franchise and corporate locations in varying stages of development across the United States, with openings coming soon in Sacramento, Calif., Hoboken, N.J., and Fort Union, Utah. In 2020, Curry Up Now anticipates opening 12 additional locations across the country.

“As a San Francisco-based company, we’ve had our eyes on Southern California expansion for quite some time, so we’re very excited to introduce our imaginative, playful, and innovative menu to the people of Orange County and Irvine,” said Akash Kapoor. “We’ve found great partners in Vishal, Manpreet, and the rest of the franchise group and know they have the drive and vision to expand Curry Up Now throughout all of Southern California.”

The concept is partnered with Fransmart, the industry-leading franchise development company behind the explosive growth of brands like Five Guys Burgers and Fries, The Halal Guys and Qdoba Mexican Grill, as its exclusive franchise development partner. Curry Up Now is currently looking for experienced multi-unit foodservice operators to develop additional franchises in major markets across the country. To learn more about franchising opportunities with Curry Up Now, visit www.Fransmart.com/CurryUpNow .

The Irvine restaurant is open Sunday to Thursday from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., and until 11:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. In addition to dine-in, Curry Up Now also offers takeout, catering, and order ahead capabilities through the Curry Up Now mobile app and website. For more information, call (949) 932-0513, visit www.curryupnow.com , and follow @CurryUpNow on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

About Curry Up Now

Curry Up Now was established in 2009 by Akash Kapoor and his wife Rana, and ably supported by co-founder and now Senior VP of Operations, Amir Hosseini. The concept, which is known for its innovative spin on traditional Indian cuisine, has been recognized in publications such as Zagat: ‘5 Hottest Fast-Casual Chains,’ EATER SF: ‘SF’s Best Indian Restaurants,’ 7×7: ‘100 Things To Eat Before You Die,’ QSR: ‘40 Under 40,’ Fast Casual: ‘Top 100’ Movers & Shakers, Nation’s Restaurant News: ‘2018 Breakout Brand,’ and International Council of Shopping Centers: ‘Hot Food & Beverage Chain.’ Curry Up Now currently operates eight brick-and-mortar restaurants, three food trucks, and two craft cocktail bar concepts, and has both corporate and franchised units in development across California, Colorado, Utah, Indiana, New Jersey, and Georgia. For more information about Curry Up Now, visit www.curryupnow.com .

About Fransmart

As the leading franchise development firm in the country, Fransmart turns emerging restaurant concepts into successful national and global brands. Founded by Dan Rowe, the man who identified and grew brands such as Five Guys Burgers & Fries and Qdoba Mexican Grill from single unit businesses to the powerhouse chains they are today, Fransmart’s formula for success is finding emerging brands ripe for expansion and building successful multi-unit franchise businesses across the U.S. and globally. Fransmart’s current and past franchise development portfolio brands have opened more than 5,000 restaurants worldwide and facilitated franchise investments that have cumulatively generated 1-billion in revenues to date. For more information, visit www.fransmart.com , Facebook at facebook.com/fransmart , Twitter at twitter.com/FransmartSocial , LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/fransmart and Instagram at instagram.com/fransmartsocial .

