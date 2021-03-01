Atlanta, GA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Cru Hemp Lounge continues to expand with new lifestyle lounges in Macon/Warner Robbins, Georgia and Buckhead/Alpharetta, Georgia bringing the total of units in Georgia alone to eight corporate and franchised locations.

Cru Hemp Lounge is not a bar or a nightclub. It is a lifestyle lounge that is catching the eye of not only the patrons but franchise developers alike. With the popularity of smokeable hemp combined with craft cocktails and delicious small plated food the lifestyle lounges are driving strong sales and producing success for owner/operators.

New franchise partner owned lifestyle lounges are open or soon to be opening in these regions.

Atlanta ( 6 locations)

Charlotte

Phoenix

DC

Houston

Dallas

Austin

Macon/Warner Robbins

Miami

Buckhead/Alpharetta

Birmingham

St. Thomas, U.S.V.I.

New Orleans

San Antonio

Louisville

This is the Cru Hemp Lounge concept:

1,500-2,000 sq.ft. footprint

Limited staff

Premium cocktails

Tapas food

Hookah

Smokable CBD flower

CBD Gummies

Low Start-Up $100K-150K

The startup investment for a Cru Hemp Lounge ranges between $100,000.00 to $150,000.00 excluding the liquor license. Due to the high amount of Covid closures, the company is currently taking advantage of all the available locations that are already unfitted, and able to open stores 90 days from signing leases.

About Cru Hemp Lounge

Founded in Atlanta, Georgia in 2010, Cru Hemp Lounge offers premium cocktails, small plated food, top of the line hookah, high quality smokeable hemp and CBD gummies as dessert. The company is currently expanding via franchising throughout the United States and Internationally. For more information, visit their website http://cruhemplounge.com .

Contact:

Greg George

Cru Hemp Lounge

U.S. & International Franchise Developer

910-228-1995

Opportunity@EmergingFoodFranchises.com

The post Cru Hemp Lounge Experiencing Massive Growth With 20 Lifestyle Lounge Locations first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.