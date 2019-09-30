Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ in Spring, Texas Has Great Turn out for Grand Opening!

Spring, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Crave in Spring, Texas had a tremendous turn out this past Saturday, September 28th for its grand opening. “From the second the doors opened, pretty much until the end of the event we had a full house,” said Samantha Rincione CEO of Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ. There were raffles, prizes, giveaways, free Hot Dogs and Churros, and of course a DJ for the event. The guests enjoyed being able to create their own hot dog creations and watch the games on TV, while having some wings and ribs. Kids greatly enjoyed the free churros that were given out with sides of Nutella, chocolate sauce and caramel. There truly was something for everyone at this event.
Crave features BBQ sandwiches and plates, ribs, wings and hot dogs you can top anyway you like. One of the main features is a self serve beer wall with 24 beers on tap. Lots of local favorites which customers enjoy as well as of course, Oktoberfest. The restaurant features different sporting events on its many TVs, and accepts requests from customers.
Crave is Franchising nationwide, for more information, please email samantha@iwantcrave.com or visit us at www.iwantcrave.com