Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ to Open First Louisiana Location, in Baton Rouge!

( RestaurantNews.com ) Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ is an All American favorite BBQ and Hot Dog franchise, featuring BBQ, Grilled Hot Dogs and Self-Serve Beer. There are some customer favorites like the Mac N Brisket sandwich or the Monster Pretzel that draw many customers to Crave locations. The Hot Dogs are grilled to perfection, along with the brats and hot or sweet sausages. There are 20+ toppings customers can choose from when topping their dogs! The possibilities are truly endless.

Crave is excited to welcome Karl Wulf and his group, into the Crave family. Karl will be opening a location in Baton Rouge Louisiana later this year, and plans to open multiple units throughout the state. The newest location will be at the Arlington Marketplace at, 636 Arlington Creek Center Blvd., Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70820 .

Crave is excited to enter the Louisiana market and bring its self-serve beer and delicious BBQ with them! Crave currently has multiple locations throughout the Unites States, and looks forward to further expansion in 2020. Crave also has multiple ways to order which accommodates all guests, including:

Self-Serve Beer

Delivery

Catering

App for IOS and Android

Self-order

More!

To download the APP and get updates, receive loyalty points and earn rewards, click HERE !