Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ Launches Food Truck Franchise Option Nationwide

(RestaurantNews.com) Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ has quickly become one of the fastest growing hot dog and BBQ franchises across the united states. Launching in 2018, the company has shown substantial growth and promise. Currently, there are 5 operating units in Georgia, North Carolina, Oklahoma, and Texas. This year units will be opening in Austin, Texas; Colorado Springs, Colorado; Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Orlando, Florida and Shreveport, Louisiana. It is expected that 25 units will be sold in 2020, with projected 100 units over the next 3 years.

In January 2020, Crave launched a Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ food truck! The truck will have most of the restaurants offerings to include Hot Dogs with toppings, BBQ sandwiches and Monster Pretzels. The truck option will be made available nationwide to potential franchisees. “It is a great option to offer franchisees, that are looking for a lower investment option, or are not interested in staying in one location,” said Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ.

Crave is very innovative and pushes hard to keep up with the demand of its customers. Currently Crave features the below options to its customers. “The goal has always been to bring Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ national, and be a household name. We won’t stop until we get there,” Crave said.

Delivery

Catering

Dine In

Take Out

Drive Thru

Food Truck

To follow Crave, receive updates, promotions etc. you can download their app from the app store for android or IOS HERE .