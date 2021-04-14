Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ Expands Into California!





( RestaurantNews.com ) Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ is a Hot Dog and BBQ restaurant that features delicious Jumbo Hot Dogs which are grilled to perfection, in addition to brats as well as mild and hot sausages. You will also find smoked brisket, pulled chicken and pulled pork as well as an array of desserts and sides. The restaurant has fun plays on classic BBQ dishes such as BBQ tacos, or Mac N Brisket sandwiches. The interior of the restaurants is very modern rustic and include a self-serve beer wall. Typically, you can find anywhere from 18-32 taps which include local craft beers and wine and sometimes mixed drinks. The restaurant often teams up with local breweries to bring classic favorites to their towns and hosts tap takeovers. The overall feel of the restaurant is very relaxed and a fun family environment. You can dine in the restaurant or relax on one of the patios often having games such as cornhole, connect four and more. Crave also has events during the week such as trivia night, tap takeovers, $2 Hot Dog Tuesdays and kids eat free Wednesdays. It truly is a fun family hangout spot, where there is something for everyone.

Crave is excited to announce they have signed an agreement with Dan and Lisbeth Parr, to bring Crave into the Sacramento, California market.

“We have had interest in many of the California markets, Sacramento being one of them. When we spoke with Dan and Lisbeth, we knew they had the drive and passion needed to be a Crave Franchisee. After visiting a few locations and talking with other franchisees, we are honored they have chosen to be a part of the Crave Family,” says Crave Corporate

Crave currently has units across the United States in Georgia, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Texas, Florida, Colorado, Louisiana, Nevada, Michigan, Arizona, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and more. The expansion plans for Crave are to have 100 units open of the next 3-5 years with no less than 20 trucks on the road. Crave also has a food truck model that they released early 2020.

For more information on owning your own Crave, please email samantha@iwantcrave.com or visit us at www.iwantcrave.com .

The post Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ Expands Into California! first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.