Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ Celebrates Grand Opening in Yukon, Oklahoma

(RestaurantNews.com) Crave has made it their mission to deliver a menu where there is something for everyone and you leave happy not hungry. Crave are unique fast casual BBQ and Hot Dog Joints that offer BBQ sandwiches and sliders along with 100% All Beef Jumbo Hot Dogs, Brats and Sausages grilled to perfection. We also offer some delicious plates of meat, loaded tater tots or BBQ tacos. You can top your dogs and brats any way you like with our array of toppings and, of course, add one of our delicious sides, such as baked fries, mac n cheese or coleslaw.

Crave in Yukon opened a few months ago and celebrated their success this past Saturday, with Free Hot Dogs, live music, raffles and more. “We couldn’t have been happier with the turnout, the community has been very supportive and we are excited to bring this brand to the town of Yukon”.

Crave is a franchise that began in 2018 and since has opened locations in Georgia, North Carolina, Oklahoma and Texas. They have additional units opening this year in Louisiana, Georgia, Houston and more.

Crave offers:

BEER WALL– 24-32 Local Craft Beers. White and Red wine options as well as a cider.

DELIVERY – Download our app to have your delicious meal delivered to your door! (at participating locations)

ORDER AHEAD – Download our app to order your meal ahead of time so you can pop in and pick it up!

SELF ORDER KIOSK – Beat the line and order from one of our kiosks in the store.

APP – Collect rewards and loyalty points! Utilize our delivery or order ahead functions. Also, browse our menu and see our latest Limited Time Offers.

For more information on Franchising with Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ, please email: Samantha@iwantcrave.com

www.iwantcrave.com