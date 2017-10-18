Cowboys Unite with Hurricane Harvey Relief

Pictured left to right: Stephanie Merryman and Yolanda Alexander.

Cowboy Chicken Raises Nearly $13K for Families Impacted By Hurricane

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Dallas-based Cowboy Chicken recently presented a check for nearly $13K to Feeding America and Houston Food Bank, organizations working together to deliver food, water and other essentials to communities devastated by Hurricane Harvey. The donation directly benefits local families impacted by the hurricane.

“Cowboy Chicken donated $1 for every chicken sold beginning in September, and guests were able to make cash donations at collection boxes found at all Cowboy Chicken locations,” says brand manager Stephanie Merryman. “We are proud to live in a community that comes together during difficult times, and we are thrilled that our customers and team members helped surpass our fundraising goal of $10K.”

Merryman recently spent time volunteering at Houston Food Bank where she presented the check to community engagement manager Yolanda Alexander.

