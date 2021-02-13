As COVID variants spread, Florida slow to release details

February 13, 2021 | 4:04pmFrom www.sun-sentinel.com
For weeks as a more contagious mutation of COVID-19 has spread across Florida, top state health officials have only slowly and sporadically released the number and location of those cases. Since Jan. 7 — one week after a COVID variant first found in the United Kingdom was detected in Martin County — the Florida Department of Health has ignored repeated inquiries for timely information on which other counties had confirmed the presence of the strain.