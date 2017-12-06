Cotton candy cocktail: Cafe 21's unique twist on a nostalgic treat

National Cotton Candy Day

Cafe 21 celebrates the nostalgic treat with its Vino on a Cloud, a cotton candy flight. Guests can pour their wine of choice — rosé, Champagne, Prosecco, Moscato and Cava — over a puffy cloud of cotton candy. Prices range from $25 to $38, depending on the bottle selection, and each bottle comes with cotton candy-topped glasses. Today. Gaslamp Quarter, 802 Fifth Ave., San Diego. cafe-21.com

Events

Cravory Cookies has teamed up with Belching Beaver in Ocean Beach and Oceanside and You & Yours Distillery in East Village to offer complimentary holiday cookie pairings through Sunday. Belching Beaver’s “Sweets & Suds” offers a Beavers Milk Stout paired with a Pumpkin Pecan Latte cookie or a Me So Honey Blonde paired with a Nutella Banana cookie. You & Yours Distillery’s “Cookies & Cocktails” offers a Texas Ranger paired with a Pumpkin Pecan Latte cookie or a Purple-Leaf Clover paired with a Holiday Pebbles cookie. thecravory.com or (800) 591-2571 or @thecravory; youandyours.com or (619) 955-8755 or @youandyourssd; belchingbeaver.com or (619) 223-3116 or (760) 732-1415 or @belchingbeaver

Marriott Marquis San Diego and Street Food Cinema will host a Pajama Party featuring an evening of food trucks, live music, interactive games and the screening of “Elf.” The come-in-your-PJs event kicks off with DJ Decon at 5:30 p.m., followed by the movie at 7 p.m. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. 333 W. Harbor Drive, San Diego. $13-$21 per adult; $6-11 per child 6-12; children 5 and under are free. streetfoodcinema.com/elf-sd

Carnitas Snack Shack at the Embarcadero will host “A Very Carnitas Christmas,” a precursor to the San Diego Bay Parade of Lights. Along with hot chocolate and festive libations, there will be live music, a holiday popcorn station, games and other activities. 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday and Dec. 17. 1004 N. Harbor Drive, San Diego. (619) 696-7675 or carnitassnackshack.com

‘Tis the season for new menus, cocktails

Eureka! has designed new menu items and craft cocktails featuring sweet and savory combinations, like cauliflower bites, spiced caramel popcorn, short rib kimchi burger and skirt steak. Electric Butterfly, Perfect Manhattan, Chef’s Martini and TLC Nectar round out the beverage options. Two San Diego locations: 4353 La Jolla Village Drive and 5140 College Ave., Suite 111. eurekarestaurantgroup.com

California Pizza Kitchen’s new seasonal menu offers warm and fresh flavors for fall, including chile-braised short ribs and chipotle mac ’n’ cheese, and a special pumpkin cheesecake. The beverage program offers Sparkling Sunset Sangria, Blackberry Bramble and non-alcoholic Blackberry Tea Thyme. Seven locations: Fashion Valley Mall, La Jolla Village Square, Otay Ranch Town Center, Carmel Mountain, Solana Beach, Escondido and Temecula. cpk.com

Herringbone La Jolla executive chef Jessie Glessner’s new dinner menu includes baby beet salad ($15), wood-fired heirloom carrots ($9), pan-seared black cod ($42) and seared sea scallops ($38). 7837 Herschel Ave., La Jolla. (858) 459-0221 or herringboneeats.com

Searsucker Del Mar executive chef Cesar Oceguera’s new grilled salmon dish ($31) is served with miso-maple puree, romanesco (similar to broccoli), dumpling squash and beets. Del Mar Highlands Town Center, 12995 El Camino Real, Suite 121, San Diego. (858) 369-5700 or searsucker.com/del-mar

Searsucker San Diego chef de cuisine Chris Gerwig has crafted three new dishes: toasted cheese ($13), Maine scallops ($39) and mushroom crepes ($15). Gaslamp District, 611 Fifth Ave., San Diego. (619) 233-7327 or searsucker.com/san-diego

Dunedin New Zealand in North Park is serving a weekday breakfast menu with offerings like house quiche with Gruyere, ham, prosciutto and mozzarella; and baked pancake served with fried habanero chicken, baked apple and lemon-maple syrup. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. 3501 30th Ave., San Diego. (619) 255-8566 or dnp-sd.com

Herb & Eatery has introduced a new Pizza Parlor menu featuring wood-fired pizzas fresh from the neighboring Herb & Wood kitchen. Ranging in price from $15 to $18, the menu includes the traditional margherita pizza; The Fun Guy topped with wild mushroom and truffle goat cheese; and The Italian Job topped with Genoa salami. Salads, desserts, beer, wine and full cocktail menu will be offered. 2210 Kettner Blvd., San Diego. (619) 794-2790 or herbandeatery.com

Blue Ribbon Artisan Pizzeria’s menu includes heirloom tomato and watermelon salad; wood-oven roasted meatballs; and My Father’s Pizza with fresh mozzarella, fennel sausage, pepperoni and red onion. The Lumberyard, 897 S. Coast Highway 101, Encinitas. (760) 634-7671 or blueribbonpizzeria.com

BO-beau kitchen + cache in Hillcrest debuted a new brunch menu with dishes like chicken & waffles, short rib hash and crepes Suzette. Pair your dish with a specialty cocktail or craft beer. 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sundays. 1027 University Ave., San Diego. (619) 481-5033 or cohnrestaurants.com/bobeaukitchencache

Tidal chef Andrew Reyes’ new fall menu features confit Spanish octopus, tea-brined salmon creek pork chop, lemongrass Jidori chicken and lava salt-crusted Diver scallops. Paradise Point, 1404 Vacation Road, San Diego. (858) 490-6363 or bit.ly/2gLitPZ

Lionfish Modern Coastal Cuisine has unveiled a new happy hour menu with $1 Baja oysters and $8 traditional plates such as Tajin-seared Albacore and crispy rock shrimp. Wash down your dish with $7 wines, $5 draft beers and $8 cocktail specials. 5 to 7 p.m. weekdays. Pendry San Diego, 435 Fifth Ave., San Diego. (619) 738-7200 or lionfishsd.com

Florent Restaurant and Lounge executive chef Abe Botello released a new menu with items like skillet corn bread, golden beet and pomegranate salad, chicken and artichoke flatbread, braised short rib, fish tacos, burgers and sandwiches with seasoned fries and desserts. 672 Fifth Ave., San Diego. (619) 595-0123 or florentsd.com

Curadero executive chef Brad Kraten brings a variety of options to his crudo bar, including campechana, a Mexican seafood cocktail and ahi tuna with grilled pineapple. Try the seasonal sippers like The Beet Goes On, made with beet-infused Belvedere Vodka, white cacao, lemon, simple syrup and Angostura Orange Bitters. Also new to the lineup is Tostada Tuesdays, featuring $3, $4 and $5 tostadas and beer specials, served from 3 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday. 1047 Fifth Ave., San Diego. curadero.com

Chefs on the move

Campfire restaurant in Carlsbad Village welcomed Ryan Orlando as its new chef de cuisine. The self-taught chef will preside over the kitchen’s market-driven menu that pays homage to rustic traditions and the spirit of live-fire cooking. Orlando said that he is constantly searching for innovative ways to add depth of flavor which plays a crucial role in the current progressive and collaborative gastronomic scene of North County. 2725 State St., Carlsbad. (760) 637-5121. thisiscampfire.com

Marcus Twilegar was named the new executive chef at Parq Bistro-Brasserie. As a child, the San Diego native learned his way around the kitchen in his father’s restaurant, where he developed his passion for cooking. Twilegar spent four years working in the Las Vegas industry, returning to his roots to develop his culinary skill set under the direction of Pete Balisteri of Tender Greens and Jeff Jackson of The Lodge at Torrey Pines. 615 Broadway, San Diego. (619) 727-6789 or parqsd.com/restaurant

Openings

The health-driven True Food Kitchen opened its second San Diego location Nov. 18 at Westfield UTC shopping center. The restaurant features an expansive dining room with 200 seats and two outdoor patios with occupancy for 44 guests. The interior design features eco-friendly materials such as hardwood floors made of reclaimed wood and dining chairs made of recycled soda bottles. The debut menu offers seasonally driven dishes like winter squash toast, Moroccan chicken and squash pie. Fall-inspired cocktails and refreshers are available alongside the brand’s year-round menu favorites like spaghetti squash casserole and Tuscan kale salad. 4303 La Jolla Village Drive, Suite 2100, San Diego. (858) 431-4384 or truefoodkitchen.com/sandiegoutc

