Coolgreens Names Champion Public Relations Agency of Record

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Coolgreens , the healthy lifestyle eatery, today announced the engagement of Champion Management as the brand’s Public Relations Agency of Record.

Champion’s scope of work for Coolgreens includes consumer media relations, local store marketing campaigns and franchise development public relations. The agency will provide brand support through targeted local marketing campaigns in addition to generating positive coverage with local and national media through marketing and public relations initiatives.

“Champion hit the ground running and has already become a quality partner,” said Coolgreens CEO Robert Lee. “Champion combines creative ideas with solid execution to move the needle – we look forward to working with their team to bring our story to life.”

Serving refreshing salads, wraps, quinoa bowls, flatbreads and sandwiches with fresh ingredients prepared daily in each location, Coolgreens is guided by its commitment to integrity and good food. Coolgreens strives for transparency, ensuring that guests can see everything that goes into their dishes. With dressings made in-house daily and a variety of delicious chef-driven menu items, Coolgreens aims to meet the needs of different diets and lifestyles in a clean, welcoming environment. To learn more about Coolgreens, visit coolgreens.com.

“Coolgreens is an emerging lifestyle brand with unlimited growth potential,” said Champion Principal Ladd Biro. “They have an incredible leadership team that will be taking this brand to great places. We’re thrilled to be along for the ride.”

Founded in 2002, Dallas-based Champion ranks among the nation’s largest PR agencies in the foodservice space, representing such blue-chip national brands as Fazoli’s, Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh, Main Event Entertainment, Nestle Toll House Café, Pei Wei, Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, RAVE Restaurant Group and Taco John’s. The agency’s clientele spans a wide array of industries including high tech, event production, sports and entertainment and not-for-profits.

About Coolgreens

Coolgreens is a healthy lifestyle eatery committed to making the communities it serves a better place to live by creating healthy, fresh, made-to-order creations. The menu caters to a variety of lifestyles and diets, featuring signature salads, wraps, quinoa bowls, flatbreads, and sandwiches. Founded in 2009 in Oklahoma City, Coolgreens currently has five corporate-owned locations, two franchise locations in Tulsa, Okla. and Southlake, Texas along with a licensed location in the Oklahoma City Airport. Locations coming soon to Richardson, Boston, and Omaha. Coolgreens was also recently named one of Fast Casual’s 2019 Top 100 Movers & Shakers.

