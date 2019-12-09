Coolgreens to Introduce Smart Fridges to Dallas Market

Healthy lifestyle eatery announces unique, new franchising opportunity across the country

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Coolgreens wants to make its mission to “feed your life” even more convenient. Today, the company announced that it will introduce smart fridges that will serve its signature salads, wraps and snacks throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth area in early 2020.

New Coolgreens Market®will offer a quick, affordable and delicious way to grab healthy food on-the-go. Its chef-inspired items will be made fresh daily in an off-site local kitchen and delivered fresh to its smart fridges. Guests will simply swipe their credit card, open the fridge, explore the variety and make a healthy selection.

“We’re always looking for additional opportunities to serve our guests, and Coolgreens Market allows us to reach them in new ways,” said CEO Robert Lee. “Everyone is super busy and often it’s tough to get healthy food on-the-go. Coolgreens Market solves that challenge and enables us to offer a selection of the quality menu items that are sold in our restaurants, in a convenient, affordable way. It’s literally ready whenever you are.”

Coolgreens will be locating its new smart fridge concept in office buildings, medical and corporate campuses, airports, rail stations, college and university campuses along with retail mixed-use developments. Any place where large amounts of people gather and are on-the-go will be a target for the new concept.

“We are excited to offer this unique franchise opportunity,” Lee said. “Coolgreens Market is a very cool concept that is designed to make it even easier for our guests to get our healthy, delicious recipes. Interested franchisees will be able to serve healthy food in a whole new way, while also producing an attractive revenue stream.”

To learn more, visit franchise.coolgreens.com .

Over the last 10 years, Coolgreens has evolved into a go-to destination for guests looking for “more than” experiences. More than just a high-quality, fresh, fast dining experience; Coolgreens provides menu offerings that cater to all lifestyles. More than a fast-casual restaurant; Coolgreens is dedicated to making the markets it serves better places to live. More than a chain; Coolgreens aligns itself with partners who are passionate about serving and educating their communities on the benefits of healthy living.

Coolgreens is a healthy lifestyle eatery committed to making the communities it serves a better place to live by creating healthy, fresh, made-to-order creations. The menu caters to a variety of lifestyles and diets, featuring signature salads, wraps, grain bowls, and sandwiches. Founded in 2009, Coolgreens currently has nine locations throughout Oklahoma City, Tulsa, and Dallas-Fort Worth. Coolgreens was named one of Fast Casual’s 2019 Top 100 Movers & Shakers and one of USA Today’s Best Airport Grab-And-Go Dining destinations.

