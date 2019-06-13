Co-Branded Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express Opens New Location in Huntington Beach

Beloved Hollywood Burger Brand Expands Presence in Home State

Los Angeles, CA (RestaurantNews.com) FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc. (“FAT Brands” or the “Company”), parent company of Fatburger , is pleased to announce the opening of their newest co-branded location in Huntington Beach, California. The co-branded Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express location officially opened its doors to the public on June 11.

Fatburger, the iconic Hollywood burger chain, is best known for their All-American fare and mouthwatering, juicy burgers made famous by founder Lovie Yancey in Southern California more than 70 years ago. Each burger is made-to-order with traditional toppings along with delicious add-ons including bacon, egg, cheese, and onion rings. Buffalo’s Express further complements Fatburger’s menu offerings with fresh, never frozen, boneless and bone-in chicken wings made with over 13 different sauces.

“We love nothing more than giving our fans more options and locations, especially in the state we call home,” said Andy Wiederhorn, CEO of FAT Brands. “The Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express brands are a natural complement to one another, and we could not be more pleased to grow more roots in the southern California region.”

The new co-branded Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express location will be open 7 days a week, from 10 a.m. to 11p.m. Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express Huntington Beach is located at 21020 Beach Boulevard Huntington Beach, CA.

Fresh. Authentic. Tasty. Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. The Company currently owns seven restaurant brands, Fatburger, Buffalo’s Cafe, Buffalo’s Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, that have over 300 locations open and more than 200 under development around the world.

About Fatburger

An all-American, Hollywood favorite, Fatburger is a fast-casual restaurant serving big, juicy, tasty burgers, crafted specifically to each customer’s liking. With a legacy spanning 70 years, Fatburger’s extraordinary quality and taste inspire fierce loyalty amongst its fan base, which includes a number of A-list celebrities and athletes. Featuring a contemporary design and ambience, Fatburger offers an unparalleled dining experience, demonstrating the same dedication to serving gourmet, homemade, custom-built burgers as it has since 1952 – The Last Great Hamburger Stand .

About Buffalo’s Express

Founded in 2012 in Los Angeles, CA, Buffalo’s Express is a fast-casual chain known for its world-famous chicken wings, proprietary wing sauces, fries, sides, wraps, salads and desserts. Co-branded with 72 Fatburger restaurants to date, Buffalo’s Express’ significant growth can be attributed to its high-quality menu offerings and unparalleled dining experience. Featuring a contemporary design and ambience, whether guests are dining-in or having take-out/delivery, Buffalo’s Express offers friends and families the flexibility to enjoy their world-famous chicken wings however they prefer. Buffalo’s Express – Where Everyone is Family .

