Church’s Chicken Celebrates 7th Year of Toy Drive & Luncheon Partnership with Atlanta Fire Station 16

Atlanta, GA (RestaurantNews.com) On Saturday, December 9th, Church’s Chicken® will demonstrate its dedication to serving communities as it teams up with Atlanta’s historic Fire Station 16 for the annual Firehouse Toy Drive and Luncheon. 2017 marks the seventh consecutive year that Church’s has participated as a co-host of the event, which has been a community staple since 1970. Church’s is thrilled to serve its classic hand-battered fried chicken, honey-butter biscuits and sides to nearly 500 Atlanta-area residents and children. The fried chicken brand will also be joining Coca-Cola® and the Atlanta Fire & Rescue Department to provide toys for Santa to distribute to children in attendance.

“Fire Station 16 has been giving back to the community through these holiday luncheons for 47 years, which is pretty incredible,” said Joe Christina, Chief Executive Officer for Church’s Chicken. “We’re honored that we have the chance to help spread holiday cheer and support our community during the holiday season – which is all about giving.”

In addition to a warm holiday meal, the Annual Holiday Luncheon at Fire Station 16 will also include music and family-friendly entertainment. The aim for this year’s luncheon is to provide three toys for each child at the event – with approximately 500 children expected to attend. Those wishing to make a donation of new, unwrapped toys, games, or children’s books can bring them to any local Atlanta Fire & Rescue Station or directly to Fire Station 16 – located at 1048 Joseph E. Boone Blvd NW, Atlanta, GA 30314.

“This season, our entire team is focused on truly Stepping Up and Showing We Care for those around us,” said Christina. “Our hope is that acts of kindness like this will have a lasting, meaningful impact on the communities we serve.”

Founded in San Antonio, TX in 1952 by George W. Church, Church’s Chicken® is one of the largest quick service restaurant chicken chains in the world. Church’s® specializes in Original and Spicy Chicken freshly prepared throughout the day in small batches that are hand-battered and double-breaded, Tender Strips®, honey-butter biscuits made from scratch and freshly baked, and classic, home-style sides all for a great value. Church’s® (along with its sister brand Texas Chicken® outside the Americas) has more than 1,650 locations in 27 countries and international territories and system-wide sales of more than $1 billion. For more information, visit www.churchs.com. Follow Church’s® on Facebook at www.facebook.com/churchschicken and Twitter at www.twitter.com/churchschicken.

