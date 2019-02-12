Christina Tosi suggests Chicago could get a Milk Bar, the NYC cafe that spawned a sweet empire

Milk Bar could be coming for Chicago. No, we are not speaking of JoJo's Milk Bar (23 W. Hubbard St.), which is coming soon to River North. We mean the Milk Bar, the one run by Christina Tosi. You know, the one with multiple cookbooks and fawning celebrity endorsements, which also proudly labels itself a "dessert empire and lifestyle brand."

In a New York Times feature, Tosi claims that the bakery has serious expansion plans in the works. Wanting to open "in cities where there’s already a fan base," she identified Chicago and Miami as possible candidates.

Tosi's Milk Bar opened in Manhattan in 2008 and quickly became famous for serving cereal milk and a concoction called crack pie. Over the years, it expanded around New York, before branching out to Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, Boston, Las Vegas and Toronto.

Over the years, Tosi has racked up numerous awards, including James Beard awards for rising star chef in 2012 and outstanding pastry chef in 2015.

Don't get too excited just yet. In an email sent to Eater Chicago, Tosi admitted that she's still "a year, two, three out" before deciding about Chicago's fate. In the meantime, you can order many of the goods on the Milk Bar website for delivery.

