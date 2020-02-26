Chicken & Waffles are Best with Golden Malted, the World’s Largest Provider of Waffle Irons and Mix!

Glen Mills, PA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Chicken and Waffles are one of 2020’s most popular dishes. The number of restaurants serving this sweet and savory dish has recently doubled and now is the time to add this popular meal to your menu.

Golden Malted, the world’s largest distributor of waffle irons and mix, makes it easy and cost effective for any restaurant to add Chicken & Waffles to their menu. With their Fresh Baked Waffle Program, Golden Malted provides commercial waffle irons and on-going service at absolutely no cost with the use of their world-famous mix.