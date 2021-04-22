Chick N Max Rolls Out Two New Sandwiches on Heels of Its Franchise Expansion Announcement





Wichita, KS ( RestaurantNews.com ) Chick N Max is looking to grow more than just its national footprint these days. Less than one month after announcing the launch of its franchise opportunity , the Wichita-based chain has expanded its menu offering with the debut of two new additions to its innovative line of chef-crafted sandwiches – Sweet & Spicy and Maple Bacon.

Available at all three of Chick N Max’s Wichita area locations, the elevated chicken sandwiches offer unique and unexpected flavor combinations, making for what founder and CEO Max Sheets refers to as the “Better Chicken Sandwich” experience.

They are priced at $8.25, which includes one of Chick N Max’s 10 homestyle sides.

“Our sandwiches, made with our signature almond wood smoked pulled chicken or our golden fried chicken tenders, are where we stretch our culinary muscle,” said Sheets. We’re constantly looking to create gourmet flavor profiles that put us ahead of the flavor curve and help differentiate us in the industry, and these two new sandwiches are no exception.”

The new sandwiches include:

Sweet & Spicy Sandwich : Breaded and fried chicken tenders, fried jalapeño pepper strips, cucumber, tomato and sweet & spicy sauce on a brioche bun.

: Breaded and fried chicken tenders, fried jalapeño pepper strips, cucumber, tomato and sweet & spicy sauce on a brioche bun. Maple Bacon: Pulled smoked chicken, chopped bacon, a drizzle of maple syrup, cheddar cheese, and mayo on a potato bun.

The new sandwich introduction comes less than one month after Chick N Max announced the launch of its franchise opportunity and its plans to expand across the Central and Southeastern United States. Sheets expects to double his company’s footprint by the end of next year and open as many as five new restaurants each year thereafter. The growth will be primarily achieved through multi-unit franchising.

“We’ve been busy,” added Sheets. “Anchored by our innovative take on chicken, and an executive team that boasts more than 150 years of combined restaurant experience, we’re perfectly positioned to differentiate ourselves in the thriving segment and look to the future with great enthusiasm.”

About Chick N Max

Founded in 2017 and franchising since 2021, Chick N Max is a next generation fast casual franchise in the nearly $40 billion chicken franchise industry. Today, backed by a perfected menu of almond wood smoked chicken, chef-crafted sandwiches, golden fried crispy tenders, wings and more – Chick N Max has three restaurants open and operating in Wichita, Kansas, and is currently looking to expand its national footprint via franchising. For more information, visit www.chicknmax.com .

The post Chick N Max Rolls Out Two New Sandwiches on Heels of Its Franchise Expansion Announcement first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.