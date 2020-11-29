Chicagoans collect hundreds of donations to aid victims of hurricanes in Honduras: ‘Only the people can save each other’

Though Doris Aguirre left her beloved Honduras two decades ago and cannot return due to her immigration status, she has never forgotten her people.Most live in poverty and scarcity, she said. The pandemic worsened the financial struggle and then, in November, Hurricanes Eta and Iota hit nearly two weeks apart, leaving still more people homeless and at a higher risk of contracting the virus. When she saw the videos and photos of homes underwater and hundreds of families in shelters without food and clothes, she cried — then immediately sought out a way to provide help from Chicago.