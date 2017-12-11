Chicago bartender wins Speed Rack competition, advances to nationals

Chicago bartenders are at the forefront of innovative cocktailing so it only makes sense that a Chicago bartender won the qualifying competition at Speed Rack.

Katie Renshaw, bartender at GT Prime, won Miss Speed Rack Midwest Sunday night, which secures her position as a competitor at the national finals. Speed Rack is a women-run, all-women bartending competition with proceeds going toward breast cancer research, education and prevention.

This was Renshaw’s second time competing. She got the wild card permission to go to finals last year, but didn’t make it past the preliminaries.

“It still feels not real,” Renshaw said of her win.

Renshaw went to a Speed Rack competition as a spectator before she started bartending and was inspired by all the talented women in the industry, especially ones from Chicago.

“It’s been a goal of mine since I started bartending,” Renshaw said.

Most of the cocktails in the competition are classics, but there are also “dealer’s choice” drinks that the competitor has to come up with herself. One of Renshaw’s cocktails was made with gin, Carpano Antica vermouth, palo cortado sherry, creme de cassis, honey and bitters. The other was made with blanco tequila, dry vermouth, Campari, apricot liqueur and bubbles.

The national finals this year will be held in Chicago for the first time, after being traditionally held in New York where the competition was born.

“Chicago has become the place in this country where people are kind of flocking to for new ideas and new concepts,” said Ivy Mix, co-founder of Speed Rack. “The reason why this stuff is happening here is that the people who live here care about it.”

Lynette Marrero, co-founder of Speed Rack, said that Chicago has women who are not only talented, but creating their own style and voice of cocktails, pushing the industry forward. She hopes their energy can also help push forward conversations and solutions about financial planning, wellness, sexual harassment and diversity.

At the end of the day, Renshaw said the biggest benefit of Speed Rack is being able to bartend next to some of her “absolute idols.”

“I’ve met so many amazing women through Speed Rack and that’s really what I love more than anything,” Renshaw said.

