Cheer on Your Bracket Picks with Fan Favorites at Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) From the first tip off to cutting down the net after the National Championship Game, BBQ restaurant , Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is making sure fans don’t miss any of the action during this year’s March Madness!

To celebrate, now through April 5, when basketball fans order $25 or more, they can get $5 off with a special March Madness code – 5OFFMARCH – for online and Dickey’s App orders!

Throughout “The Big Dance,” the world’s largest barbecue concept is offering other playmaking deals that are conveniently available for same-day food delivery , pick-up, curbside and to-go. Tournament specials include:

Dickey’s Big Yellow Box Ribs & Wings Party Pack ($115) – A combination of 18 Ribs and 24 Wings, Mac and Cheese, Cole Slaw, Rolls, Barbecue Sauce and Ranch Dressing. Pricing and participation may vary by location.

($115) – A combination of 18 Ribs and 24 Wings, Mac and Cheese, Cole Slaw, Rolls, Barbecue Sauce and Ranch Dressing. Pricing and participation may vary by location. Pit-Smoked Wings – Available in six, nine, 12, 18 and 24 pieces.

– Available in six, nine, 12, 18 and 24 pieces. Fall-Off-The-Bone Ribs – Available in six, nine, 12, 18 and 24 pieces.

$5 off Ribs and Wings Big Yellow Boxes – Use the code 5off25 (for online and Dickey’s App orders only).

For Fall-Off-the-Bone Ribs and Pit-Smoked Wings, Dickey’s offers endless saucabilities to choose from, including fan favorites like Rib Rub and Classic Barbecue Sauce or bold flavors such as Sweet Barbecue, Carolina Barbecue, Buffalo, Hot Buffalo, Texas Hot and Lemon Pepper – perfect for hosting a small group of people with a variety of flavor preferences.

“After 80 years in the barbecue business, we know how to put together a simple, yet delicious game plan,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “Whether you’re attending or hosting a watch party, or you’d just rather have Pit-Smoked Wings on the couch, anyone who caters Texas-style barbecue during the tournament is sure to be a winner!”

In addition, Dickey’s is offering guests free doorstep delivery! Let Dickey’s deliver fresh pit-smoked barbecue directly to your door. Simply select the “Doorstep Drop Off” option at checkout. *Valid for orders of $10 or more placed through dickeys.com or the Dickey’s App.

Call Dickey’s catering experts at 1.866.BARBECUE (866.227.2328) or request a quote on dickeys.com to discover the variety of catering options available for watch parties of any size.

To learn more, follow Dickey’s Franchise on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter . Download the Dickey’s Barbecue Pit app from the Apple App Store or Google Play .

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. For the past 79 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests Legit. Texas. Barbecue.

At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why they never say bbq. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and wholesome sides with ‘No B.S. (Bad Stuff)’ included. The fast-casual concept has expanded worldwide with two international locations in the UAE and operates over 500 locations in 44 states. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list and was named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur in 2018. Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, QSR Magazine, Forbes Magazine and Nation’s Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com .

