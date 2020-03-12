Champion Announces COVID-19 Task Force

Senior team to provide best-practices guidance and rapid-response support to help clients navigate through current crisis

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Champion – a leading public relations, local store marketing, social media, franchise development and crisis management firm – announced today that it has formed an internal, senior-level Task Force designed to help its restaurant, retail and other consumer-facing clients navigate through the escalating COVID-19 Coronavirus crisis.

The Task Force, comprised of Champion’s senior officers and leaders of its account teams, will offer current clients the following guidance and services throughout the crisis:

Best practices and customized messaging to proactively communicate with guests and employees;

Recommended social media messaging to address COVID-19 issues;

Best practices guidance for interacting with the media and responding to inquiries;

Best practices on public relations outreach and digital messaging to address strategic business initiatives, such as emphasizing delivery and takeout;

Sharing of current best practices concerning in-store and off-premise health and sanitization procedures;

Rapid response team to help address breaking news, new outbreaks, etc., with both internal and external constituencies; and

Regular updates on news impacting the restaurant and retail industries.

In addition, the Task Force will serve as a real-time conduit for the sharing of questions, ideas, recommendations and updated health and safety practices between brands. This will be accomplished through daily and weekly emails, e-blasts and webinars, which will serve as a forum for timely peer-to-peer interaction on emerging issues.

“We have been working with and counseling our clients on the COVID-19 outbreak for the last several weeks,” Champion Founder & Principal Ladd Biro said. “Given the escalating nature of the situation, we felt that our clients would be best served by formalizing the process and consolidating our efforts into this Task Force. The landscape is shifting by the hour, and we are committed to sharing best practices and other information that will help keep the public calm and provide proper reassurance that our clients are doing everything possible to maintain the health and safety of their guests and team members.”

Founded in 2002, Dallas-based Champion ranks among the nation’s largest PR agencies in the foodservice, hospitality and retail space. The agency’s clientele spans a wide array of industries including high tech, entertainment, real estate, fashion and not-for-profits. For more information, visit championmgt.com .