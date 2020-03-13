Celebrate National Pi Day at Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom

Order any large pizza and get a second for $3.14 on March 14

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) As if you needed another excuse to enjoy a handcrafted pizza from Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom … the calendar offers this helpful reminder: March 14 is National Pi Day!

The award-winning restaurant is celebrating the occasion with an offer that is sure to leave you infinitely happy. On Saturday, March 14, guests who order any large pizza can get any second large pizza for only $3.14. To redeem this special Pi Day offer, visit oldchicago.com/piday .

WHEN: Saturday, March 14, from open to close.

WHERE: Participating Old Chicago locations exclusing locations in AR, GA, ND, MI, MT or UT.

Guests at Old Chicago can choose from hand-crafted dough options that highlight the eight specialty pizzas on the menu. Old Chicago is the Craft Beer Authority with more than 100 craft beers available. A beer expert is always on staff to guide guests through the World Beer Tour where guests can earn OC Bucks towards future food and beverage savings, a great way to enjoy their favorite pint.

For the location nearest you, visit oldchicago.com .

About Old Chicago

Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom is a restaurant specializing in Chicago-style pizzas, taproom fare local and legendary craft beer. Founded in 1976, Old Chicago operates almost 100 restaurants in 24 states. Old Chicago is an award-winning, top loyalty brand in the U.S., that was voted “Best Franchise to Buy in 2019” by Franchise Times. Old Chicago is also the home of the World Beer Tour, which rewards members for enjoying 110 of the best craft beers from across the globe. Visit oldchicago.com to learn more and to find the restaurant nearest you. For information about franchise opportunities, visit ocfranchising.com .

About CraftWorks Holdings

CraftWorks Holdings is the nation’s leading operator and franchisor of full-service dining restaurants, spanning a national footprint of more than 330 restaurants and breweries in 39 states and the District of Columbia. The company’s diverse portfolio of restaurant brands includes Logan’s Roadhouse, Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom, and a collection of restaurant-brewery brands, including Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery and Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurant. CraftWorks Holdings also operates a collection of specialty restaurant concepts including ChopHouse & Brewery, Big River Grille & Brewing Works, AIA Ale Works Restaurant & Taproom, Ragtime Tavern Seafood & Grill, Seven Bridges Grille & Brewery, and Sing Sing, a Big-Bang dueling pianos concept. For more information, visit craftworksrestaurants.com .