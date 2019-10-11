Casa Barilla Celebrates National Pasta Day on October 17, Championing New Dishes, Plant Based Pastas and Specialty Pasta Cuts

Costa Mesa, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Casa Barilla, a connoisseur of wholesome, honest and ethical Italian-inspired food, invites guests to celebrate National Pasta Day on Thursday, October 17. With two new seasonal dishes featured throughout the month of October, as well as year-round specialty pasta cuts and delicious plant-based recipes, Casa Barilla prepares mouthwatering dishes suited for all pasta preferences.

For the month of October, Casa Barilla will be offering Spaghetti Crab & Ikura and, for a Halloween twist at no extra cost, guests can enjoy the dish with squid ink for an added boost of flavor and color. Succulent crab meat, Calabrian chili and garlic are tossed in a creamy lemon sauce with delicate pearls of salmon caviar topping off this specially curated pasta.

“We are excited to celebrate National Pasta Day honoring Casa Barilla’s mission to serve honest and wholesome food,” said Erinne Burnett, General Manager of Casa Barilla. “The Spaghetti Crab & Ikura and plant based pasta offerings highlight Casa Barilla’s commitment to creating unique and ethical dishes for all pasta enthusiasts.”

Guests can choose from a variety of Casa Barilla’s year-round plant-based pasta offerings featured on the everyday menu. These highlights include four specialty pasta cuts unique to Casa Barilla such as the plant based Barilla Red Lentil Penne, made with just one ingredient, red lentil flour, completely gluten free with 23g of protein, or the Barilla Protein + Farfalle, a delicious golden wheat pasta made from lentils, chickpeas, and peas, with 17g of protein and Omega-3s. A recent addition to the menu, Casa Barilla also incorporates Beyond Meat®, a revolutionary plant-based meat substitute, to create two nourishing plant-based pastas.

Celebrating pasta lovers of all kinds, Casa Barilla offers a family dining experience with freshly made pasta sauce, pizza, salads and delicious dessert for every occasion.

Casa Barilla is located at South Coast Plaza in the Din Tai Fung Wing. For more information, including menu items and location, please visit casabarilla.com .

