California Tortilla sets downtown opening with burrito giveaway

Fast-casual joint California Tortilla is opening its first Orlando location Wednesday downtown and giving away free food to bring customers in.

The Mexican-themed restaurant has been under construction for more than a year in downtown Orlando at 54 W. Church St. and is finally readying to open Wednesday.

California Tortilla sells tacos, burritos, quesadilla, salad and other dishes that also bring in international flavors such as Korean barbecue. It also carries a selection of 75 hot sauces of varying spiciness level.

The free burritos or bowls and a drink will be available to customers that visit between 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on March 14.

The restaurant will be run by local franchisees Nilesh and Nandita Gandhi, who operate California Tortilla locations in Kissimmee and Melbourne.

“We’ll be right in the heart of downtown Orlando, where residents and visitors are hungry for an imaginative fast-casual restaurant, serving up adventurous dishes before and after events too,” said a statement from Nandita Gandhi.

Despite the West Coast name, California Tortilla is headquartered in Potomac, Maryland and has 48 locations in the U.S. and two in Qatar.

